King of Kings book cover

The 26-page PDF pairs Washington's call to thanksgiving and prayer with an excerpt from a forthcoming family devotional.

- George WashingtonSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Truth, Justice & Accountability has released a free Thanksgiving 2026 preview of San Antonio author Carl Merkle's forthcoming book, Jesus Christ: King of Kings and Lord of Lords, a devotional guide for family gatherings. The PDF includes George Washington's 1789 Thanksgiving Proclamation for families to read aloud at the Thanksgiving table.Thanksgiving Day 2026 falls on Thursday, November 26, exactly 237 years after the day Washington designated for public thanksgiving and prayer. Issued October 3, 1789, the proclamation gives thanks for civil and religious liberty and asks God to pardon the nation's transgressions.Download and share the free PDFThe preview includes illustrated opening pages, the prologue“An Invitation to Gather, Remember, and Turn to God,” a proposed table of contents, and a sample from Chapter 1,“The King of Jeshurun (Israel).” The chapter explores how ancient Israel understood God as King and asks readers to consider what their own households may be taking for granted and how they can respond with gratitude.The devotional brings Scripture readings, prayers, and discussion questions to family gatherings. It also presents Merkle's Christian perspective on faith and America's founding. The Thanksgiving preview introduces the book planned for Christmas 2026 and gives families a reading they can use during the holiday. Readers are invited to share the PDF freely with family and friends.About Truth, Justice & AccountabilityTruth, Justice & Accountability is Carl Merkle's publishing website. It hosts his writing and materials related to his books, including the forthcoming King of Kings devotional guide.

Carl N Merkle

Truth, Justice & Accountability

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Free Thanksgiving Preview of Carl Merkle's King of Kings Features Washington's 1789 Proclamation News Provided By Trinity Holdings Group November 23, 2026, 14:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Religion



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