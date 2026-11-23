MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New Answer Engine Optimization services help B2B companies get cited in AI tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews, built on a full SEO foundation

- Kurt Martin, CEO of PMG360NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PMG360, a B2B demand generation company, today announced the launch of Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) services for B2B companies. The services are designed to help businesses appear in the answers buyers receive from AI tools such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini and Google AI Overviews, and every plan is built on a full SEO foundation.The launch reflects a shift in how B2B buyers research vendors. More buyers now build their shortlist by asking AI tools who to hire before they ever visit a company's website. When those answers name competitors, a company can be left out before the first sales conversation.What is answer engine optimization?Answer engine optimization is the practice of making a website easy for AI tools to find, understand and quote. Search engine optimization (SEO) helps a page rank in search results. AEO focuses on whether a company is named in the answer itself.The two are closely connected, but ranking on Google does not guarantee an AI mention. AI tools tend to draw from pages that answer questions clearly and from sources they trust, and most B2B websites are not written that way. According to PMG360, companies are most often left out of AI answers for three reasons:- Pages describe instead of answer. Service pages explain what a company does, while buyers ask what to do about their problem.- AI tools can't read the site properly. Missing schema markup, messy page structure and duplicate URLs make it harder for AI tools to understand who a company is.- Other sources explain the category better. When competitors or third-party sites explain a topic more clearly, AI tools cite them instead.How the AEO services workPMG360 begins by testing real buyer prompts in ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini and Google AI Overviews to see where a company appears today. The work then covers six areas:- AI visibility audit: where AI tools mention the company, where competitors show up instead, which technical issues may be blocking AI tools, and a ranked list of fixes.- Buyer question mapping: the questions buyers ask AI tools, which page should answer each one, and priorities set by deal value.- Answer-first page rewrites: key service pages rewritten so each one answers a real buyer question in plain words, without changing the site design.- SEO foundation: technical audit and fixes, schema markup, clean URLs, page speed and indexing, included in every plan.- Question-led content: articles built on real buyer prompts, organized into pillar and cluster plans and informed by expert input.- AI search reporting: monthly reporting on citations across AI tools, AI referral traffic and leads from AI-driven visits.Technical fixes and page rewrites usually go live in the first month. Changes in AI answers can take longer to appear, which is why results are reported monthly.PMG360 has also set clear limits on the work. The company does not guarantee placement in ChatGPT or other AI tools, does not produce mass AI-written content, does not make changes that trade Google rankings for AI mentions, and does not report visibility without tying it to pipeline."B2B buyers are asking AI who to hire, and too many good companies are missing from the answer," said Kurt Martin, CEO of PMG360. "We built our AEO program the way we build every demand gen program: on a solid foundation and measured by pipeline. Visibility only matters if it turns into meetings and deals."What B2B teams can check nowFor companies assessing their own AI visibility, PMG360 recommends starting with a few basic checks:- Ask ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini and Google AI Overviews which vendors they recommend in your category, and note who is named.- Review whether key service pages answer a buyer's question clearly near the top of the page.- Confirm that schema markup is in place and that important pages are not split across duplicate URLs.- Track AI referral traffic separately in analytics so its effect on leads can be measured.AvailabilityPMG360's Answer Engine Optimization services are available now, with programs starting at $5,000 per month and scoped to each company's market and buyer questions. Companies can request a free AI visibility audit or download the AEO Checklist for B2B sites, 20 checks that take about 15 minutes, at pmg360/aeo-services.About PMG360PMG360 is a B2B demand generation company with more than 18 years of experience, more than 230 million first-party contacts, and over 1,000 programs run each year. It serves more than 100 Fortune 500 customers, including teams at Oracle, Visa, PayPal, McKesson, ADP and Intuit. Learn more at .

Kurt Martin

PMG360

+1 201-618-0063

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PMG360 Launches AEO Services to Help B2B Companies Get Cited in AI Search News Provided By PMG360 November 23, 2026, 14:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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