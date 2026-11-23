Unit surpasses $3 billion in customer deposits held across its partner banks.

Unit pairs a native ledger at each partner bank with direct connections to the Federal Reserve and The Clearing House on banks' behalf.

- Itai Damti, Co-Founder and CEO of UnitNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Unit, the financial infrastructure platform that enables technology companies to store, move, spend, and lend money inside their product, today announced that it powers more than $3 billion in customer deposits across its partner banks. Unit's infrastructure combines a native ledger installed at each partner bank with direct connections to payment networks, allowing companies to grow their financial products without replacing the underlying infrastructure.DIRECT CONNECTIONS TO THE FEDERAL RESERVE AND PAYMENT NETWORKSPartner banks designate Unit as a service provider to the Federal Reserve. Unit runs the required systems for Fedwire, FedACH, and checks, submitting payments directly to the Federal Reserve network on their behalf.Unit also connects directly to The Clearing House for real-time payments without an intermediary processing layer, and supports card issuance through direct network integration. Companies manage ACH, wires, checks, real-time payments, cards, and international payments through one API and Dashboard.A SYSTEM OF RECORD ALONGSIDE THE BANK'S COREAt each partner bank, Unit is installed as the system of record for its fintech programs. Its native ledger runs alongside the bank's existing core, not on top of it. The bank and the company work from the same ledger, reconciled to the cent daily, rather than separate sets of books that can drift out of sync.A DIRECT RELATIONSHIP WITH THE BANKSoftware companies building on Unit hold their own relationship with their bank partner. Unit does not sit between them. Unit supports multiple bank partners through one API and Dashboard.INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANIES CAN GROW ONBecause deposits, payments and the ledger run on the same infrastructure, companies can add financial products and take on more program responsibilities over time without switching platforms.“We built Unit so companies wouldn't have to replace their financial infrastructure as they grow,” said Itai Damti, CEO of Unit.“Surpassing $3 billion in customer deposits is an important milestone. Our customers can keep building on the same foundation, with direct network connections and their own relationship with partner banks.”WHAT TO KNOWWhat does the $3 billion represent? More than $3 billion in customer deposit balances held across Unit's partner banks, as of November 18, 2026.Where are deposits held? At Unit's partner banks, Members FDIC. Deposits are eligible for FDIC insurance, subject to applicable limits and requirements.Does Unit connect directly to the Federal Reserve? Yes. Partner banks designate Unit as their service provider to the Federal Reserve, a role also performed by established banking technology providers such as Jack Henry, Fiserv, and FIS. Unit submits payments directly to Federal Reserve systems on banks' behalf.Does Unit connect directly to payment networks? Yes. Unit connects directly to The Clearing House for real-time payments without an intermediary processing layer, and directly to card networks to support card processing.Does Unit run on top of a bank's core? No. Unit is installed at the bank as the system of record for the program, alongside the bank's existing core rather than on top of it.Do companies have their own bank relationship? Yes. The platform holds its own relationship with its bank partner, and Unit supports multiple bank partners on one API.Can companies outgrow Unit? Companies can add financial products, work with multiple partner banks and take on more program responsibilities on the same infrastructure, without switching platforms.ABOUT UNITUnit is a financial infrastructure platform that enables technology companies to store, move, spend, and lend money inside their product. Today, Unit processes over $100B in annualized transaction volume, serves 5M+ accounts, and handles 11M+ API calls daily for ambitious companies including Wix, Highbeam, Wayflyer, and Relay.Unit is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by Unit's bank partners, Members FDIC. Lending products, where offered, are provided by the applicable lenders. Visadebit cards are issued by Unit's bank partners pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Unit provides financial infrastructure and technology services supporting these programs.Deposit accounts supported by Unit are held at partner banks and are eligible for FDIC insurance, subject to applicable limits and requirements. Pass-through insurance applies only where FDIC rules allow and conditions are met. Otherwise funds may not be fully insured in the event the insured depository institution where the funds have been deposited were to fail.

Tyler Pollack

Unit Finance

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Unit Surpasses $3 Billion in Customer Deposits, Built on Direct Connections to the Federal Reserve And Payment Networks News Provided By Unit Finance November 23, 2026, 14:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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