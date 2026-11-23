Volatility Shares

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Volatility Shares is pleased to announce the launch of 2x Anthropic ETF today!2x Anthropic ETF (Ticker: ATHX)The 2x Anthropic ETF (Ticker: ATHX) seeks to deliver twice the daily performance of Anthropic through futures contracts. The fund begins trading today, marking the firm's entry into the leveraged single-stock ETF market and expanding its lineup of innovative investment products.About Volatility SharesVolatility Shares is a leader in the development of innovative leveraged ETFs with more than $3 billion in assets under management as of 4/30/2026. Volatility Shares is a Registered Investment Adviser registered with SEC and a Commodity Pool Operator (CPO) registered with the NFA.Visit our website to learn more:----------DisclosureAN INVESTOR SHOULD CONSIDER THE INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, AND CHARGES AND EXPENSES OF THE FUND CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING. A PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS WHICH CONTAINS THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THE FUND MAY BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 866-261-0273. READ IT CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING.Investing involves risk; Principal loss is possible. The fund does not directly invest in Anthropic. The Fund presents different risks from other funds, may only be suitable for knowledgeable investors who understand the consequences of seeking daily (2x) investment results, including the impact of compounding on Fund performance in the Fund should actively manage and monitor their investments, asfrequently as daily. An investor in the Fund could potentially lose the full value of their investment within a single day. The Fund does not invest directly in Anthropic. Instead, the Fund seeks to benefit from increases in the price of Anthropic Futures Contracts for a single day.Leverage Risk. Daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day's return over time means that the return of the Fund for a period longer than a single day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period. This will very likely differ in amount, and possibly even direction, from twice the return of Anthropic for the same period. The Fund will lose money if the performance of Anthropic is flat over time. The Fund can lose money regardless of the performance of Anthropic, as a result of daily rebalancing, volatility of Anthropic, compounding of each day's return and other factors.Swap Agreements Risk. The Fund will enter into cash-settled swap agreements and other derivatives to gain exposure to Anthropic without actually purchasing such an asset. Swaps are two-party contracts entered into primarily by institutional investors for periods ranging from a day to more than one year. In a standard swap transaction, two parties agree to exchange the returns (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on a particular pre-determined interest rate, commodity, security, index, or other asset or measurable indicator, including, in the case of the Fund, Anthropic.Options Risk. The Fund may purchase exchange-traded options that reference shares of Other Investment Companies. Transactions in options generally require less capital than equivalent stock transactions. They may return smaller dollar figures but a potentially greater percentage of the investment than equivalent stock transactions. The potential profit is limited to the premium received for the contract. The potential loss can be unlimited.Liquidity Risk. The market for Anthropic futures contracts may be subject to periods of illiquidity. During such times it may be difficult or impossible to buy or sell a position at the desired price. Market disruptions or volatility can also make it difficult to find a counterparty willing to transact at a reasonable price and sufficient size.New Fund Risk. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds. Like other new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact the Fund's market exposure for limited periods of time. This impact may be positive or negative, depending on the direction of market movement during the period affected.Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is classified as“non-diversified” under the 1940Act. As a result, the Fund is only limited as to the percentage of its assets which maybe invested in the securities of any one issuer by the diversification requirements imposed by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.Anthropic Investing Risk. The Fund is indirectly exposed to the risks of investing in Anthropic through its investments in Anthropic-Linked Instruments.AI Risk. Companies engaged in AI and big data typically face intense competition andpotentially rapid product obsolescence. These companies are also heavily dependenton intellectual property rights and may be adversely affected by loss or impairment ofthose rights. There can be no assurance these companies will be able to successfullyprotect their intellectual property to prevent the misappropriation of their technology,or that competitors will not develop technology that is substantially similar or superiorto such companies' technology.IPO Risk. Anthropic commenced its initial public offering (“IPO”) on [INSERT DATE ONCE AVAILABLE]. The market value of shares issued in an IPO may fluctuate considerably due to factors such as the absence of a prior public market, unseasoned trading, the small number of shares available for trading and limited information about a company's business model, quality of management, earnings growth potential, and other criteria used to evaluate its investment prospects. Accordingly, investments in shares of accompany that recently commenced an IPO involve greater risks than investments in shares of companies that have traded publicly on an exchange for extended periods of time. Investments in shares of a company that recently commenced an IPO may also involve high transaction costs and are subject to market risk and liquidity risk.Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor of ATHX

Volatility Shares

Foreside Fund Services, LLC

+1 866-261-0273

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2x Anthropic ETF Now Trading News Provided By Volatility Shares November 23, 2026, 14:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.