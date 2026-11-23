Sirma Group JSC / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Interim Report

Sirma Group JSC has published its interim consolidated financial statements for the first nine months of 2026

23.11.2026 / 15:16 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sirma Group JSC: Revenue up 15.8% to EUR 50.1 million in the first nine months of 2026; EBITDA up 20.5%, net profit up 24.9%

Recurring revenue at 35% of sales; IT Services operating profit more than doubles; Jucari Global consolidated since 17 September

Sofia, Bulgaria – [23 November 2026] – Sirma Group JSC (BSE: SIRM; FSE: SIRM), a European technology group delivering enterprise software solutions, today announced its interim consolidated results for the first nine months of 2026.

In 9M 2026, revenue increased by 15.8% to EUR 50.1 million (9M 2025: EUR 43.3 million). EBITDA grew by 20.5% to EUR 3.6 million, a margin of 7.1% (9M 2025: 6.8%). Net profit rose by 24.9% to EUR 1.3 million (9M 2025: EUR 1.1 million), and earnings per share were EUR 0.0112 (9M 2025: EUR 0.0101).

Recurring revenue amounted to EUR 17.3 million, or 35% of total revenue. By region, Europe accounted for 88% of sales (of which the UK 7%), the USA for 7% and other regions for 5%. By segment, System Integration reached EUR 20.3 million (+29.6%), Financial Industry EUR 7.1 million (+13.5%) and IT Services EUR 13.1 million (+26.8%), with IT Services operating profit up to EUR 2.0 million from EUR 0.9 million a year earlier.

Tsvetan Alexiev, CEO, and Yordan Nedev, CFO, will present the results at the Eigenkapitalforum in Frankfurt on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, at 14:40 CET.

Business highlights

Jucari Global: On 17 September 2026, Sirma completed the acquisition of 51% of Jucari Global Pty Ltd, a CargoWise and supply chain technology specialist based in Perth, Australia, which is consolidated within the IT Services segment from that date.

Cybersecurity: Sirma received the Palo Alto Networks SASE Partner Award 2026 for designing and delivering Secure Access Service Edge solutions on the Prisma SASE platform.

Hospitality AI: Sirma completed the first phase of its AI orchestration engine for hospitality, which coordinates requests across hotels, vendors and systems and builds on more than a decade of PMS integrations.

Roweb: Roweb Development, part of Sirma Group, ranked first in the Medium-Sized Enterprises category, Research, Development & High Tech sector, at the Argeș Top Companies Awards 2026.

The full interim consolidated financial statements and management report for the period ended 30 September 2026 are available here:

About Sirma

Sirma Group JSC is a Bulgaria-based technology group founded in 1992, specializing in software development, system integration and AI-driven solutions for industries including financial services, hospitality, logistics and manufacturing. Its shares are listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

23.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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