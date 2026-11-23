MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) A man called to Jama Masjid Police Station in Central Delhi by investigators for questioning stabbed and injured five policemen with a knife and fled from the spot before being chased down and hit by bullets in the legs, a police official said.

The incident occurred at around 2.30 p.m. when Nabeel, 25, who had been called to the police station in connection with a complaint arising out of a family dispute involving his mother and sister, suddenly attacked police personnel, the official said.

In the incident, five police personnel sustained injuries to their neck and face. All the injured personnel were initially shifted to Sanjeevan Hospital and subsequently referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for further treatment.

Nabeel attacked five policemen - including two sub-inspectors, one assistant sub-inspector, and two head constables - in the face and neck, leaving three in critical condition at hospitals, the police said.

After attacking the policemen, Nabeel escaped from the police station by robbing a two-wheeler, the police said.

A team of the Operations Unit, Central District, tracked the accused to the Chitli Qabar area a few kilometres away, and a team rushed to the spot to arrest him.

During the apprehension attempt, the accused again attacked police personnel, compelling the police team to open fire in order to bring him under control. He received bullet injuries in his legs and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police sources said Nabeel has a previous criminal record related to stabbing incidents, the police said.

The incident exposed the lack of frisking and checks against carrying arms into police stations in Delhi.

The knife attack on the cops came just two days after Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar's visit to the Central District's Hauz Qazi police station, close to the Jama Masjid Police Station, said the statement.

The police chief had gone to the police station to take part in a Jan Sunwai on Saturday to provide a platform for citizens to voice grievances.

During the Jan Sunwai, the Police Commissioner interacted with local residents, heard their grievances and took cognisance of the issues raised.

Various concerns relating to encroachments, traffic congestion and other civic and locality-specific issues were discussed, a statement said.

The Commissioner issued directions to officers for appropriate follow-up and timely redressal of grievances.

Emphasising the importance of inter-agency coordination, the Commissioner directed that matters falling within the jurisdiction of civic authorities be taken up with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other departments for effective resolution.

He stressed that regular public interaction, responsive policing and coordinated efforts among all stakeholders are essential for addressing local concerns and ensuring public convenience.