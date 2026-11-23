MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu will expand mental health services in 12 districts in 2026-27 under a Rs 26.87 crore programme, Health and Family Welfare Minister K.G. Arunraj said on Monday.

He said the success of mental healthcare should be judged by whether people receiving treatment could resume their everyday lives and participate in their communities.

Opening a seminar on Mental Health Services and Development at the Government Institute of Mental Health in Kilpauk, Chennai, Arunraj said stigma and limited awareness continued to keep people from seeking timely care. Families could help by recognising when a relative needed medical attention and offering emotional support throughout recovery, he said.

“Just as people approach doctors for fever, diabetes or hypertension, mental health conditions too must be recognised as illnesses that require medical attention. The first treatment for those affected is the genuine understanding and emotional support of their families,” he said.

Arunraj recalled how Dr M. Sarada Menon, India's first woman psychiatrist, had changed the role of the Kilpauk Institute. Once largely a place of confinement, the institute began offering outpatient services under her leadership. Her work also helped patients return to their communities, he said.

The minister cited India's National Mental Health Survey of 2015-16 to illustrate the extent of unmet need. The survey, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, found that 10.6 per cent of adults surveyed had a mental health condition.

Depending on the disorder, between 70 and 92 per cent of those who needed treatment went without it. Citing World Health Organisation figures, Arunraj said nearly 1.2 billion people worldwide were living with mental disorders in 2023, equivalent to about one in seven people.

Tamil Nadu already runs the District Mental Health Programme in all 38 districts, the minister said. The new Integrated Mental Health Programme, to be introduced in 12 districts, will strengthen mental health service units and counselling facilities for school students.

It will also strengthen regional tele-mental health centres and services for people who need addiction treatment and rehabilitation.

Arunraj said the government was prepared to hear from patients and their families about how to improve services. It would also welcome suggestions from caregivers, mental health professionals and civil society organisations.

He urged families and communities to support people as they rebuilt their lives after treatment.