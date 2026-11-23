MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov (IANS) The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday clarified that the party does not operate any labour organisation or trade union in the state, maintaining instead that it only has a Trade Union Relations Cell.

In a written statement issued by state General Secretary and office-bearer Shashi Agnihotri on behalf of state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, the party stated that the Trade Union Relations Cell will not permit any labour organisation to be formed or function under the party's banner in West Bengal.

The clarification comes more than three weeks after a workers' body was launched for contract employees at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport on October 31 under the name 'NSCBI Airport (Kolkata) Contractors' Workers' Morcha'.

At the time, posts on Bhattacharya's social media page had referred to the platform as the 'BJP Trade Union Relation Cell'.

BJP All India General Secretary Sunil Bansal, who attended the October 31 launch event at the Kolkata airport, had described the initiative as the party's "first formal workers' organisation," with party leader Aritra Chatterjee named its president.

Following the launch, however, allegations surfaced regarding extortion activities carried out through leaflets bearing photographs of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister in the name of the trade union.

Addressing the controversy, Monday's statement termed such activities completely illegal and contrary to the BJP's organisational policy, warning all party workers, members, and leaders against associating with any such trade outfit.

It added that the operational framework for various units under the Trade Union Relations Cell will be decided at a later stage.

Despite the official clarification, confusion reportedly persists among several sections within the state unit regarding the functional distinction between a formal trade union and a trade union relations cell.