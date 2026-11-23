MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 23 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that a brainstorming session on policies -- Neeti Chintan Shivir -- will be organised in the state on December 2.

All additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, and district Collectors will participate in the day-long event, which will comprise two sessions. The first session will focus on the 'Prosperous Madhya Pradesh-2047' document, while the second will centre on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other development indicators.

The discussions will address policy and implementation challenges, outline future roadmaps, review achievements of the past three years, and deliberate on upcoming strategies, he told his cabinet colleagues at Monday's cabinet meeting.

Nodal departments will deliver presentations on eight themes in the first session and eight distinct modules in the second, covering a total of 16 key pillars.

CM Yadav shared these details while addressing his cabinet colleagues ahead of a Council of Ministers meeting at the Mantralaya on Monday.

He also briefed the ministers on significant achievements recorded by the state government over the past week. The Chief Minister reiterated that 2027 has been declared the 'Year of the Youth' (Yuva Varsh).

He recalled the government's promise that the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) examinations would be conducted twice next year and confirmed that this commitment has been fulfilled. The Commission has already released a consolidated calendar for the examinations.

Expressing satisfaction that the state's youth will now have two opportunities to demonstrate their talent and merit, CM Yadav urged all ministers to ensure that requisitions for vacant posts are submitted to the Commission on time and in the prescribed format so that detailed notifications can be issued promptly.

Under the first phase of the country's first Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Madhya Pradesh, land plots have been allocated to 25 eligible companies. Additionally, 450 hectares of land have been identified and are being developed for the second phase.

The Chief Minister said the zone is expected to generate employment for approximately 28,000 people.

CM Yadav also informed that Geographical Indication (GI) tags have been granted to some Gond (tribal) art forms. The government is currently working to secure GI tags for seven other tribal art products, including Bhil mala and bolni, Pithora paintings, Jhabua tribal dolls, Gond traditional instruments (bana and chikara), and wooden mask crafts.

Tribal cafeterias are being developed at three major tourist destinations-Mandu, Kanha-Kisli, and Pench-to create employment opportunities for tribal women.

Furthermore, nearly 200 tribal healers skilled in traditional herbal and forest-based medicine have been identified so far.