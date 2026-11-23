MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 23 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP on Monday took a dig at Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over his ongoing visit to Japan, alleging that while the Chief Minister was touring abroad to attract investments, farmers were struggling for irrigation and ASHA workers were protesting on the streets for better wages.

The party has also shared photographs showing officials partying and dancing in Karnataka's Gadag.

In a strongly worded statement, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra mocked Shivakumar's Japan visit, sarcastically referring to him as the "Real Estate Chief Minister" and questioning how much investment he would actually bring to the state.

"While the Chief Minister is in Japan with his entourage, officials are indulging in merrymaking. Farmers in the state are in distress, and ASHA workers are on the streets. This is the achievement of the Congress government.

The Chief Minister, whom I call the Real Estate Chief Minister, is touring Japan with his team, claiming to bring a flood of investments to Karnataka. Only Lord Shiva knows how much investment he will actually bring," Vijayendra said.

He alleged that there was no one to question government officials or hold them accountable, claiming that they were insensitive to the hardships faced by ordinary people.

"While farmers are struggling because there is no water for the crops they have cultivated, the Gadag Deputy Commissioner is busy dancing and celebrating. The plight of farmers does not seem to matter to the officials," he alleged, referring to the controversy surrounding the Gadag Deputy Commissioner's dance video.

Vijayendra also highlighted the ongoing protest by ASHA workers, alleging that they had been forced to leave their homes and families for months and stage demonstrations on the streets in the biting cold, even as they struggled to secure their rightful wages.

"Their suffering is beyond words. They are protesting with their infants by their side, demanding fair wages. The condition of farmers is no different. Even the meagre drought relief promised to them has not been disbursed, yet the government continues to turn a deaf ear to their cries," he alleged.

Targeting Shivakumar and the government officials, Vijayendra warned that the suffering of women, farmers and the poor would invite public anger.

"Chief Minister and officials running an administration without accountability must wake up. The curses of distressed women, farmers and the poor will not spare you. Their anger will eventually bring your downfall. If you do not wake up immediately, people will teach you a fitting lesson. This game cannot continue for long. Everything has an end," he said.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka criticised the Karnataka government for its priorities, alleging that it was spending lavishly on the Bengaluru Habba while ASHA workers continued to protest on the streets demanding better remuneration.

In a statement, Ashoka said that ASHA workers were fighting for their legitimate demands with their infants by their side, braving the biting cold, lack of basic facilities and several other hardships.

He said the workers were pleading with the government to increase their honorarium, but instead of addressing their grievances, the Bengaluru Development Minister was once again preparing to spend lavishly in the name of Bengaluru Habba amid the hardships faced by people.

Questioning the government's priorities, he asked whether celebrations and extravagance were more important to the government than the suffering of ASHA workers and the difficulties faced by the public.