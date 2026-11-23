MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 23 (IANS) Nvidia announced on Monday that its board had unanimously reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as President, Chief Executive and a Director, drawing President Donald Trump's endorsement while investigations involving the chipmaker remain open.

The company said Directors were satisfied with Huang's candour and ability to lead after a series of discussions and meetings with him. It said input from senior US officials had given the board confidence that his reinstatement posed no national security risk.

Trump welcomed the decision in a Truth Social post, saying the United States needed Huang's leadership at Nvidia for the prosperity of both the company and the American economy.

“The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security,” Trump wrote.

“The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct,” he added.

Trump's statement did not announce the closure of any investigation. He separately urged Nvidia to continue its internal examination of compliance with US export controls, which restrict overseas sales of sensitive technology.

Nvidia likewise said its independent investigation would continue and that it would keep cooperating with government investigations and inquiries.

The board's assessment concerned Huang's return to leadership. Its announcement did not say those investigations had cleared him or the company.

Huang resigned as President, Chief Executive and a Director on November 11, effective immediately, according to Nvidia's earlier filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The company announced his departure on November 12.

Monday's announcement restores him to the company's leadership less than two weeks later.

Harvey C. Jones will remain board chair. Colette Kress, who served as interim chief executive, will continue as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA,” Jones said, describing his reinstatement as being in the interests of shareholders, employees, partners and customers.

Jones thanked Kress for serving as interim chief executive alongside her financial responsibilities.

Huang said he was returning with“the greatest humility and renewed commitment” and thanked the board, employees, industry partners and his family.

“I can't wait to get back to work,” he said.

Nvidia did not identify the senior US officials whose input informed the board's decision.

The company said a committee composed entirely of independent directors would continue investigating reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The committee has retained independent counsel, and Huang supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating, Nvidia said.

The board has also recently formed a separate National Security and Export Control Committee of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.

That committee is engaging lawyers with national security experience who will retain specialist advisers, the company said.

Nvidia is beginning a search for a chief compliance officer, a new position overseeing compliance across the company and reporting to the board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

The reinstatement came a day after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the administration was seeking answers from Nvidia about possible illicit chip sales.

“We've been in touch with the temporary management, with the lead directors, with their lawyers, and we do need answers,” Bessent said on CBS's Face the Nation.

He also expressed confidence that Nvidia's committees were moving quickly to establish what had happened. His remarks described questions under investigation, rather than findings of unlawful conduct.

Huang returns with the backing of Nvidia's board and Trump, while the company's independent investigation, cooperation with government inquiries and expansion of compliance oversight continue.