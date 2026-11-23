MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE,November 2026: Nvidia shares surged more than 30% in premarket trading following the return of Jensen Huang as CEO, sparking a broader rally across technology stocks and restoring investor confidence in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. The rebound comes after a period of market uncertainty surrounding Huang's departure, highlighting his influence on Nvidia and the wider AI industry. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Commenting on the market reaction, Sam North, Market Analyst at etoro, said:“Jensen Huang's return underlines how much of the AI trade still rests on one man. Nvidia's premarket surge of more than 30% suggests investors are rapidly unwinding the uncertainty surrounding his departure, while the wider technology rally highlights the company's influence across the AI industry. Restoring its founder to the helm gives investors a powerful reason to reassess last week's selloff.

“The board's reversal, just six days after ruling out his return, also raises questions about governance and succession planning. The independent investigation remains open, leaving investors awaiting clarity on its findings and the company's compliance safeguards. Huang's reinstatement provides an immediate confidence boost, but sustaining the recovery will require evidence that AI spending can continue to deliver the growth and returns shareholders expect.

“The relief is spreading well beyond Nvidia, fuelling a broad risk-on move as US equity futures climb, Treasuries sell off and higher-beta currencies strengthen against the dollar. Losses across traditional havens suggest investors are rebuilding risk exposure across asset classes.”

While Huang's return has provided an immediate boost to market sentiment, questions surrounding corporate governance and the ongoing investigation remain. Investors will be watching whether Nvidia can sustain its recovery as attention shifts back to AI investment, earnings growth and the long-term outlook for the technology sector.

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