Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026 – Binance today announced it has engaged three leading independent cybersecurity firms – Mandiant, SlowMist and Verichains – to conduct comprehensive, independent reviews of its security procedures. The reviews will validate Binance's current security infrastructure and assess its security posture going forward. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Mandiant, part of Google Cloud, is one of the world's foremost incident response and threat intelligence firms, with more than two decades of frontline experience investigating nation-state and advanced cyber attacks. SlowMist is a threat intelligence firm specialising in blockchain ecosystem security, established in 2018 and built on more than a decade of network security experience. Verichains is a security firm that combines advanced research and deep offensive insight to help defend global organizations against sophisticated real-world attacks, with a track record of investigating and mitigating some of the largest incidents in Web3.

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Jimmy Su, Chief Security Officer of Binance, said:“We have engaged three of the most respected firms in the field to independently review our security procedures. They will review our systems and tell us where we can be stronger. We are committed to acting on what they find.”

Richard Teng, co-CEO of Binance, said:“The security of our users' assets is our first responsibility. Independent review by world-class experts is how we hold ourselves to the highest standard. We take that responsibility seriously.”

23pds, Partner & CISO of SlowMist, said:“Security is an ongoing effort. Independent reviews can help organizations test their controls, identify gaps and strengthen resilience. Drawing on our experience in investigating numerous publicly reported security incidents across the industry, we're pleased to contribute our blockchain security and threat-intelligence expertise to this review. We hope the work will support continued improvements in protecting users and the broader digital-asset ecosystem.”

“The AI era demands a new defense mindset,” said Thanh Nguyen, CEO of Verichains.“You cannot out-patch AI-powered attackers, so the industry must shift from patching vulnerabilities faster to designing systems where attacks fail. We look forward to working with Binance to strengthen its security and resilience as threats continue to evolve.”

About Binance:

Binance is a global financial platform for the next generation of finance,combining blockchain and AI to make financial services faster, cheaper, and more accessible.More than 330 million users across 100+ countries use Binance to move between digital assetsand traditional financial markets on a single platform, with global access, deep liquidity, andlower costs. Beyond its core markets, its ecosystem spans education, research, institutionalsolutions, social impact, and Web3. Built on security, risk management, and compliance,

Binance is working to increase the freedom of money for people around the world.