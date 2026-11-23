Binance Engages Mandiant, Slowmist And Verichains For Independent Third-Party Security Review
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026 – Binance today announced it has engaged three leading independent cybersecurity firms – Mandiant, SlowMist and Verichains – to conduct comprehensive, independent reviews of its security procedures. The reviews will validate Binance's current security infrastructure and assess its security posture going forward. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
combining blockchain and AI to make financial services faster, cheaper, and more accessible.
More than 330 million users across 100+ countries use Binance to move between digital assets
and traditional financial markets on a single platform, with global access, deep liquidity, and
lower costs. Beyond its core markets, its ecosystem spans education, research, institutional
solutions, social impact, and Web3. Built on security, risk management, and compliance, Binance is working to increase the freedom of money for people around the world.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn
-
Mandiant, part of Google Cloud, is one of the world's foremost incident response and threat intelligence firms, with more than two decades of frontline experience investigating nation-state and advanced cyber attacks.
SlowMist is a threat intelligence firm specialising in blockchain ecosystem security, established in 2018 and built on more than a decade of network security experience.
Verichains is a security firm that combines advanced research and deep offensive insight to help defend global organizations against sophisticated real-world attacks, with a track record of investigating and mitigating some of the largest incidents in Web3.
combining blockchain and AI to make financial services faster, cheaper, and more accessible.
More than 330 million users across 100+ countries use Binance to move between digital assets
and traditional financial markets on a single platform, with global access, deep liquidity, and
lower costs. Beyond its core markets, its ecosystem spans education, research, institutional
solutions, social impact, and Web3. Built on security, risk management, and compliance, Binance is working to increase the freedom of money for people around the world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment