

Strategy purchased 457 Bitcoin during the week, bringing its total holdings to 851,305 BTC.

The company funded $147 million of preferred-stock repurchases with proceeds from MSTR share sales and the remaining $64.8 million with USD Cash. The company reported $3.73 billion in its USD Reserve and $1.09 billion in USD Cash after authorizing a transfer of up to $1 billion between the two accounts.

Michael Saylor's Strategy (MSTR) increased its preferred-stock repurchase authorization to $4 billion on Monday, while continuing to buy Bitcoin (BTC) at a much slower pace.

According to the firm's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company had $1.12 billion remaining under the expanded authorization as of Sunday, implying that roughly $120 million remained under the previous $3 billion limit.

Strategy also spent $211.8 million repurchasing its STRC preferred stock over the past week, more than seven times the $29.6 million it spent acquiring Bitcoin over the same period.

MSTR stock was up as much as 8% in pre-market trade after Bitcoin's price recovered to over $61,000 over the weekend following a dip to $55,100 last week. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin treasury continued to trend in 'bearish' territory over the past day, accompanied by chatter at 'high' levels.

MSTR Expands STRC Repurchase Program Amid Capital Allocation Shift

MSTR stock retail sentiment on November 23 as of 8:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

According to the filing, Strategy's board approved the increase to its digital credit securities repurchase program on Monday, raising the authorization from $3 billion to $4 billion. The program covers repurchases of the company's preferred securities. The filing did not disclose a reason for the increase.

Strategy had $560.3 million remaining under the program, according to its previous filing. It repurchased $188.3 million in STRC that week, leaving less room under the existing authorization before Monday's increase.

The company also drew $17.6 million from its USD Reserve to cover preferred dividends. Its board authorized transferring up to $1 billion from the USD Reserve to USD Cash. Following the reallocation, Strategy reported $3.73 billion in its USD Reserve and $1.09 billion in USD Cash.

STRC Buybacks Outpace Bitcoin Purchases By More Than 7X

Strategy repurchased 2.18 million shares of STRC for $211.8 million during the week. It funded $147 million of the purchases with net proceeds from MSTR stock sales and the remaining $64.8 million with USD Cash.

The company also sold 1.93 million MSTR shares through its at-the-market (ATM) offering program, generating $176.7 million in net proceeds. Of that amount, $147 million went toward STRC repurchases, with the remainder allocated to Bitcoin purchases. Strategy had approximately $17.9 billion remaining under its MSTR stock offering authorization.

Strategy's Bitcoin Stack Reaches 851,305 BTC

Strategy purchased 457 Bitcoin for $29.6 million during the week, at an average price of $64,898 per coin.

The company's total holdings stood at 851,305 Bitcoin as of Monday, acquired for approximately $64.23 billion at an average cost of $75,446 per coin.

At Bitcoin's price of around $61,00 at the time of writing, below Strategy's average acquisition cost, leaving its Bitcoin holdings 19% in unrealized losses.

Strategy bought 485 Bitcoin for $33 million the previous week and 1,036 Bitcoin for $82 million the week before that.

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