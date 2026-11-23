

The company plans to begin Phase 3 testing by mid-2027, subject to regulatory discussions.

Kymera is also testing KT-621 in asthma, with Phase 2b results expected in late 2027. Patients receiving the medium dose experienced a 72% average reduction in eczema severity scores, compared with 27% for those receiving a placebo.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) surged about 30% in premarket trading on Monday after its experimental eczema treatment delivered positive Phase 2b trial results, setting the stage for a pivotal third-phase study.

The pre-market rally took KYMR shares to an all-time high and added nearly $3 billion to its market cap. KYMR shares are also eyeing their best session so far this year.

KT-621 Meets Primary And Secondary Goals In A 16-Week Trial

Kymera reported that its once-daily oral treatment called KT-621 met all primary and secondary goals in a 16-week trial involving 244 patients. The treatment is being studied for atopic dermatitis (AD), a chronic form of eczema that causes itchy, inflamed skin.

Based on the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI), patients receiving the medium dose experienced a 72% average reduction in eczema severity scores, compared with 27% among those receiving a placebo. Mean reductions of 64% were seen in low-dose patients and 61% in high-dose patients.

Additionally, 62% of patients receiving the medium dose achieved at least a 75% improvement in eczema severity, compared with 22% on placebo. The drug was generally well tolerated, although some patients experienced conjunctivitis.

“What stands out is the combination of improvements in disease severity and itch beginning as early as Week 1, significant continued responses across all dose cohorts at Week 16, and a favorable safety profile,” said Founder and CEO Nello Mainolfi.

Medium Dose To Advance To Phase 3 Trial

Kymera plans to begin Phase 3 testing of KT-621 in eczema by mid-2027, subject to regulatory discussions. The company is also testing KT-621 in asthma, with Phase 2b results expected in late 2027.

The mid dose, which we selected to achieve optimal STAT6 pharmacology, consistently delivered the largest numerical improvements across endpoints and is well positioned to advance towards Phase 3,” Mainolfi added.

Its broader pipeline includes KT-579, an experimental autoimmune disease treatment expected to enter a lupus patient trial by early 2027. Kymera reported around $1.65 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, which it expects will fund operations into 2029.

Retail Turns 'Bullish' On KYMR

Retail sentiment for KYMR on Stocktwits flipped to 'bullish' from 'bearish' a day earlier, amid 'high' message volumes.

The stock has seen strong buying interest so far in 2026, surging more than 90%.

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