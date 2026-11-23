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COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 35 - 23 November 2026





On 20 November 2026, Michael Hansen, CEO of DFDS, purchased 6,500 DFDS shares.

This purchase brings Michael Hansen's total shareholding in DFDS to 13,649 shares as he owned DFDS shares prior to joining DFDS.

Pursuant to Article 19 (3) of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), DFDS A/S is required disclose information regarding transactions in DFDS A/S' shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Transaction details are reported in the attached announcement.





Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 32bn and 15,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

DFDS_NO_35_23_11_2026_MANAGEMENT_SHARE_TRANSACTIONS