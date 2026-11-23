MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkadia, a distinguished leader in the commercial real estate sector, is pleased to announce that the FHA/HUD platform has been ranked as the #1 HUD Multifamily Lender in 2026 Fiscal Year.

The platform's production for HUD's 2026 fiscal year includes 68 multifamily transactions totaling $2 billion, and LEAN healthcare transactions totaling 25 deals worth $306 million.

FHA financing remains a compelling long-term financing option, with an increasingly efficient path to execution. HUD's efforts to reduce processing bottlenecks and streamline reviews, paired with Berkadia's expertise in navigating the financing process, helped support this year's production milestone.

“FHA's long-term, fixed-rate, fully amortizing financing provides multifamily owners with predictable debt service and eliminates the need for a balloon-payment refinance at maturity,” said Steve Ervin, SVP – Head of FHA & Seniors Housing Finance.“This is a meaningful advantage over short-term loans, many of which will face refinancing challenges over the coming years given the higher interest rate environment we are facing today.”

Berkadia's work with ALCO Management, Inc. demonstrates the value of a financing partnership built on collaboration, strategic problem-solving, and execution. In a recent case study, ALCO credits Berkadia's experienced team, national platform, and understanding of regional HUD requirements with providing the guidance and coordination needed to advance its affordable housing preservation goals.

CONTACT: Page Lowry Berkadia 2153281685...