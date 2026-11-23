North America Smart Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 AI, Iiot, And Digital Twins Drive 9.9% CAGR Toward USD 112.45 Billion
Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Smart Manufacturing Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America smart manufacturing market reached USD 52.85 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 9.9% from 2026-2035. According to the report, the market is expected to achieve a value of USD 112.45 Billion by 2035, supported by accelerating Industry 4.0 adoption, expanding industrial digitalization, and continued investment in connected production environments.
Manufacturers across North America are deploying advanced technologies to improve productivity, strengthen quality management, reduce equipment downtime, and optimize production processes. The growing use of digital twins and predictive maintenance systems is enabling companies to monitor operations more effectively and make data-driven decisions throughout the manufacturing value chain. Demand for IIoT-connected factory floor equipment is also increasing as businesses modernize facilities and pursue greater operational visibility.
Key Market Trends and Insights
- The United States accounted for approximately 78.5% of total North America smart manufacturing market revenue in 2025 and is expected to maintain a dominant position throughout the forecast period. By component, the IIoT segment led the market with a 28.5% revenue share in 2025, reflecting sustained investment in connected industrial equipment and manufacturing infrastructure. By technology, the IIoT segment is projected to record a notable CAGR through 2035 as manufacturers expand real-time monitoring, automation, and equipment connectivity. AI-driven quality control and production optimization are becoming increasingly important as companies seek to improve consistency, reduce waste, and respond more efficiently to changing production requirements.
Market Size and Forecast
- Market size in 2025: USD 52.85 Billion Projected market size in 2035: USD 112.45 Billion Forecast CAGR from 2026-2035: 9.9% Largest market in 2025: United States Fastest-Growing regional market identified in the report: United States
The market includes a diverse portfolio of smart manufacturing products, services, platforms, and integrated solutions designed for established and emerging end-use applications. These offerings support connected operations across production facilities while helping manufacturers address efficiency, maintenance, quality, and optimization priorities. Continued technological advancement is expected to expand adoption across multiple manufacturing sectors over the next decade.
Growth is also being reinforced by strategic investment in innovation, operational modernization, and industry partnerships. Manufacturers and technology providers are collaborating to integrate IIoT systems, digital twins, predictive maintenance capabilities, automation tools, and artificial intelligence into existing production environments. These initiatives are creating opportunities for solution providers capable of supporting scalable implementation and evolving customer requirements.
The United States remains the principal contributor to regional revenue, benefiting from strong industrial fundamentals, advanced technology adoption, and significant modernization activity. Its 78.5% market share underscores the scale of domestic manufacturing investment and the growing focus on digitally connected facilities. Meanwhile, the leading 28.5% share held by the IIoT component segment highlights the central role of industrial connectivity in smart manufacturing strategies.
Through 2035, the convergence of regulatory developments, technological innovation, and changing demand patterns is expected to support sustained market expansion. Companies that prioritize interoperable technologies, production intelligence, predictive capabilities, and strategic partnerships will be well positioned to capture emerging opportunities in the North America smart manufacturing market.
Key Topics Covered:
North America Smart Manufacturing Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Market Trends Key Verticals Key Regions Supplier Power Buyer Power Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles Business Climate North America Smart Manufacturing Market Analysis Key Industry Highlights North America Smart Manufacturing Market Historical Market (2018-2025) North America Smart Manufacturing Market Forecast (2026-2033)
North America Smart Manufacturing Market by Component
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
North America Smart Manufacturing Market by Technology
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
North America Smart Manufacturing Market by Deployment Model
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
North America Smart Manufacturing Market by Industry Vertical
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
North America Smart Manufacturing Market by Region
- United States Canada Mexico Regional Coverage
- Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key North America Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profiles
- Siemens (Germany) Rockwell Automation (United States) ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Emerson Electric Co. (United States) Honeywell International Inc. (United States) GE Digital (United States) Others
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
List of Key Figures and Tables [14]
Companies Featured
- Siemens (Germany) Rockwell Automation (United States) ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Emerson Electric Co. (United States) Honeywell International Inc. (United States) GE Digital (United States)
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