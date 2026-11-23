MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) US leadership and IIoT dominance highlight strong demand, fueled by Industry 4.0 adoption, digital twins, predictive maintenance, and AI-driven optimization.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Smart Manufacturing Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America smart manufacturing market reached USD 52.85 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 9.9% from 2026-2035. According to the report, the market is expected to achieve a value of USD 112.45 Billion by 2035, supported by accelerating Industry 4.0 adoption, expanding industrial digitalization, and continued investment in connected production environments.

Manufacturers across North America are deploying advanced technologies to improve productivity, strengthen quality management, reduce equipment downtime, and optimize production processes. The growing use of digital twins and predictive maintenance systems is enabling companies to monitor operations more effectively and make data-driven decisions throughout the manufacturing value chain. Demand for IIoT-connected factory floor equipment is also increasing as businesses modernize facilities and pursue greater operational visibility.

Key Market Trends and Insights



The United States accounted for approximately 78.5% of total North America smart manufacturing market revenue in 2025 and is expected to maintain a dominant position throughout the forecast period.

By component, the IIoT segment led the market with a 28.5% revenue share in 2025, reflecting sustained investment in connected industrial equipment and manufacturing infrastructure.

By technology, the IIoT segment is projected to record a notable CAGR through 2035 as manufacturers expand real-time monitoring, automation, and equipment connectivity. AI-driven quality control and production optimization are becoming increasingly important as companies seek to improve consistency, reduce waste, and respond more efficiently to changing production requirements.

Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 52.85 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 112.45 Billion

Forecast CAGR from 2026-2035: 9.9%

Largest market in 2025: United States Fastest-Growing regional market identified in the report: United States

The market includes a diverse portfolio of smart manufacturing products, services, platforms, and integrated solutions designed for established and emerging end-use applications. These offerings support connected operations across production facilities while helping manufacturers address efficiency, maintenance, quality, and optimization priorities. Continued technological advancement is expected to expand adoption across multiple manufacturing sectors over the next decade.

Growth is also being reinforced by strategic investment in innovation, operational modernization, and industry partnerships. Manufacturers and technology providers are collaborating to integrate IIoT systems, digital twins, predictive maintenance capabilities, automation tools, and artificial intelligence into existing production environments. These initiatives are creating opportunities for solution providers capable of supporting scalable implementation and evolving customer requirements.

The United States remains the principal contributor to regional revenue, benefiting from strong industrial fundamentals, advanced technology adoption, and significant modernization activity. Its 78.5% market share underscores the scale of domestic manufacturing investment and the growing focus on digitally connected facilities. Meanwhile, the leading 28.5% share held by the IIoT component segment highlights the central role of industrial connectivity in smart manufacturing strategies.

Through 2035, the convergence of regulatory developments, technological innovation, and changing demand patterns is expected to support sustained market expansion. Companies that prioritize interoperable technologies, production intelligence, predictive capabilities, and strategic partnerships will be well positioned to capture emerging opportunities in the North America smart manufacturing market.

Key Topics Covered:

North America Smart Manufacturing Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Business Climate

North America Smart Manufacturing Market Analysis

Key Industry Highlights

North America Smart Manufacturing Market Historical Market (2018-2025) North America Smart Manufacturing Market Forecast (2026-2033)

North America Smart Manufacturing Market by Component



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

North America Smart Manufacturing Market by Technology



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

North America Smart Manufacturing Market by Deployment Model



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

North America Smart Manufacturing Market by Industry Vertical



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

North America Smart Manufacturing Market by Region



United States

Canada

Mexico

Regional Coverage



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key North America Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Siemens (Germany)



Rockwell Automation (United States)



ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)



Emerson Electric Co. (United States)



Honeywell International Inc. (United States)



GE Digital (United States)

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [14]

Companies Featured



Siemens (Germany)

Rockwell Automation (United States)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Emerson Electric Co. (United States)

Honeywell International Inc. (United States) GE Digital (United States)

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