India Wires And Cables Market Report 2026-2034: Size, Share, Trends, And Competitive Analysis Infrastructure, Renewable Energy, And 5G Drive Growth To US$13.49 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8.11 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$13.49 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|India
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. India Wires & Cables Market
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Cable Type
6.2 By Voltage
6.3 By Installation
6.4 By End User
6.5 By State
7. Cable Type - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast
7.1 Low Voltage Energy
7.2 Power Cable
7.3 Fiber Optic Cable
7.4 Signal and Control Cable
7.5 Other Cable Types
8. Voltage - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast
8.1 Low Voltage
8.2 Medium Voltage
8.3 High Voltage
8.4 Extra High Voltage
9. Installation - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast
9.1 Overhead
9.2 Underground
10. End User - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast
10.1 Aerospace & Defense
10.2 Building & Construction
10.3 Oil & Gas
10.4 Energy & Power
10.5 IT & Telecommunication
10.6 Automotive
10.7 Others
11. State - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast
11.1 Maharashtra
11.2 Kerala
11.3 Gujarat
11.4 Tamil Nadu
11.5 Uttar Pradesh
11.6 Rajasthan
11.7 Punjab
11.8 Delhi NCR
11.9 Madhya Pradesh
11.10 Haryana
11.11 Rest of India
12. Porter's Five Analysis
12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3 Degree of Rivalry
12.4 Threat of New Entrants
12.5 Threat of Substitutes
13. SWOT Analysis
13.1 Strength
13.2 Weakness
13.3 Opportunity
13.4 Threat
14. Merger and Acquisition
15. Key Players Analysis
15.1 Finolex Cables Limited
15.1.1 Overviews
15.1.2 Key Person
15.1.3 Recent Developments
15.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.1.5 Revenue Analysis
15.2 KEI Industries Limited
15.2.1 Overviews
15.2.2 Key Person
15.2.3 Recent Developments
15.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.2.5 Revenue Analysis
15.3 Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd
15.3.1 Overviews
15.3.2 Key Person
15.3.3 Recent Developments
15.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Revenue Analysis
15.4 V-Guard Industries Ltd
15.4.1 Overviews
15.4.2 Key Person
15.4.3 Recent Developments
15.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.4.5 Revenue Analysis
15.5 Havells India Ltd
15.5.1 Overviews
15.5.2 Key Person
15.5.3 Recent Developments
15.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.5.5 Revenue Analysis
15.6 Polycab India Limited
15.6.1 Overviews
15.6.2 Key Person
15.6.3 Recent Developments
15.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.6.5 Revenue Analysis
15.7 R R Kabel Ltd
15.7.1 Overviews
15.7.2 Key Person
15.7.3 Recent Developments
15.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.7.5 Revenue Analysis
15.8 Panasonic
15.8.1 Overviews
15.8.2 Key Person
15.8.3 Recent Developments
15.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.8.5 Revenue Analysis
15.9 Plaza Wires & Cables
15.9.1 Overviews
15.9.2 Key Person
15.9.3 Recent Developments
15.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.9.5 Revenue Analysis
Companies Featured
- Finolex Cables Limited KEI Industries Limited Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd V-Guard Industries Ltd Havells India Ltd Polycab India Limited R R Kabel Ltd Panasonic Plaza Wires & Cables
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