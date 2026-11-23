Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "India Wires and Cables Market Report by Cable Type, Voltage, Installation, End User, States and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India wires and cables market is projected to increase from US$ 8.11 billion in 2025 to US$ 13.49 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.82% from 2026 to 2034, according to the report. Market growth is being supported by infrastructure investment, power network modernization, renewable energy deployment, urban construction, industrial expansion, and rising demand for digital connectivity.

Wires and cables are essential to India's power transmission, electricity distribution, transportation, construction, manufacturing, and communications infrastructure. The industry supplies power cables, control cables, building wires, specialty industrial cables, fiber optic cables, and other connectivity products for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility applications.

Rapid urbanization and higher electricity consumption are increasing demand for safe, reliable, and energy-efficient electrical networks. Housing developments, highways, airports, metro systems, rail networks, industrial corridors, and smart city projects are also generating significant opportunities for cable manufacturers. In response, companies are investing in high-performance, fire-safe, low-smoke, and application-specific products that meet evolving safety and efficiency standards.

Power Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Drive Market Expansion

India's transition toward renewable energy is creating sustained demand for specialized wires and cables. Solar parks and wind farms require products capable of supporting high-voltage transmission, variable loads, and demanding operating conditions. Grid expansion, smart metering, energy storage, and the modernization of transmission and distribution systems are further increasing requirements for advanced cable solutions.

The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme allocated 3.03 trillion for the five-year period from 2021-2022 to 2025-2026. The initiative provides financial support to Power Distribution Companies for strengthening distribution infrastructure and improving the quality, reliability, and affordability of electricity supply.

The report also highlights the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for high-efficiency solar PV modules, which received USD 1.68 billion from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Expansion of domestic solar manufacturing, renewable generation capacity, electric vehicle charging networks, and energy storage systems is expected to broaden the addressable market for power and specialty cables.

5G, Data Centers, and Fiber Optic Networks Support Demand

India's expanding digital economy represents another major growth catalyst. The rollout of 5G, wider telecom coverage, rising internet penetration, cloud adoption, and data center construction are accelerating demand for fiber optic and communication cables. Investment in automation, IoT devices, smart homes, and connected industrial systems is also strengthening the need for fast and resilient network infrastructure across urban and rural areas.

Raw Material Volatility and Regulation Remain Key Challenges

Fluctuating prices for copper, aluminum, and polymer-based materials continue to affect manufacturing costs and pricing strategies. Dependence on imported inputs can also expose suppliers to currency movements, shipping delays, logistics expenses, and international supply disruptions. Intense competition may limit the ability of manufacturers to pass higher costs to customers, placing pressure on profitability.

The market remains fragmented, with established brands competing against numerous unorganized and low-cost producers. At the same time, stricter requirements for fire resistance, product safety, energy efficiency, testing, and certification are increasing compliance costs. Manufacturers must continue investing in technology, quality assurance, product development, and brand differentiation to remain competitive.

Regional Market Outlook



Maharashtra: Demand is supported by real estate development, metro rail construction, smart city investment, data centers, renewable energy projects, and the state's automotive, engineering, pharmaceutical, and IT industries.

Kerala: Residential construction, healthcare, education, tourism infrastructure, rooftop solar installations, and digital connectivity are contributing to steady market growth.

Gujarat: Industrial corridors, ports, logistics hubs, special economic zones, and major solar and wind projects are driving demand for reliable power and high-voltage cable systems. Tamil Nadu: Automotive, electronics, textiles, heavy engineering, wind energy, metro development, IT infrastructure, and telecom expansion are supporting long-term cable consumption.

Recent Industry Developments



Finolex Cables introduced the FinoGreen brand of environmentally friendly wires in April 2024. In May 2024, LAPP India presented new cable and connectivity solutions at ELASIA 2024.

Market Segmentation

The report segments the India wires and cables market by cable type, voltage, installation, end user, and state. Cable categories include Low Voltage Energy, Power Cable, Fiber Optic Cable, Signal and Control Cable, and other products. Voltage segments cover Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage, and Extra High Voltage, while installation types include Overhead and Underground.

End users include Aerospace & Defense, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, IT & Telecommunication, Automotive, and other industries. Geographic coverage includes Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi NCR, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and the Rest of India.

Competitive Landscape

Company coverage includes business overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis. Major participants profiled in the report include Finolex Cables Limited, KEI Industries Limited, Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd, Havells India Ltd, Polycab India Limited, R R Kabel Ltd, Panasonic, and Plaza Wires & Cables.

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