TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Stephanie Donaldson as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 4, 2027.

“On behalf of the OREA Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce that Stephanie Donaldson will join us as our new Chief Executive Officer,” said OREA President Kim Fairley.“Stephanie brings over 20 years of experience with government, local boards, and provincial organizations as well as direct experience leading a similar provincial association. Stephanie's deep knowledge of local communities across the province and her proven leadership skills will be a great asset to OREA's nearly 100,000 REALTOR® Members and the consumers they support.”

Stephanie joins OREA from the Ontario Public School Boards' Association (OPSBA) where she served as Executive Director. She began her career over 20 years ago as Manager, Knowledge Transfer at the Ontario Association of Youth Employment Centres (OAYEC). She joined the Ontario Public Service in 2006 where she spent over a decade at the Treasury Board and Ministry of Education in progressively senior roles in the areas of labour relations and human resource policy as well as agency governance and accountability.

“I am tremendously excited about this new opportunity and the important mission it supports. Ontario REALTORS® work hard every day to help Ontarians achieve their dreams of homeownership,” Ms. Donaldson said.“Throughout my career, I have been dedicated to improving the lives of Ontarians and I understand and respect the important roles REALTORS® play in supporting communities across the province. I am honoured to lead a dedicated team focused on delivering the products and services OREA Members need and deserve.”

Stephanie also served on the founding team of the Home Construction Regulatory Authority (HCRA) – the province's home construction regulator – as Director, Consumer and Industry Relations. In 2018, she was elected to the Toronto District School Board as a Trustee and was also appointed to the city's Board of Health where she served as Vice-Chair. Stephanie has also served on the board of the Canadian School Boards' Association and on the Advisory Group of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario's Healthy Democracy Project. Stephanie is a graduate of the Rotman Public Service Leadership Institute and holds a master's degree in history.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Diane J. Brisebois for her exemplary leadership and contributions as Acting CEO since joining OREA in August 2026. Diane's strong guidance, strategic direction, and commitment to OREA's mission was crucial for ensuring Stephanie, the organization, our Member Boards, and Members are setup for continued success as we enter our next chapter,” said Fairley.

For more information, please contact:

Jean-Adrien Delicano

Senior Manager, Media Relations, OREA

...

416-459-6059

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at