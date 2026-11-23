MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New location expands access to primary care and concierge medicine while emphasizing personalized, evidence-based care for older adults

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwestern Medicine Florida Medical Group announced today that its Naples primary care and concierge medicine practice has been recognized by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) as an Age-Friendly Health Systems Participant, reflecting the practice's commitment to delivering care tailored to the unique needs, goals and preferences of older adults.

This timely announcement comes as Northwestern Medicine Florida Medical Group will open its new Naples office on Nov. 23, expanding access to primary care and concierge medicine in a shared, approximately 7,000-square-foot clinic. The space will include six primary care exam rooms and a consultation room, as well as six exam rooms dedicated to Northwestern Medicine Concierge. Clinical services will be supported by an on-site point-of-care laboratory, blood draw capabilities and all-new medical equipment and technology. The new office is located at 2110 Tamiami Trail N., in Naples.

The recognition acknowledges the Naples practice's implementation of the evidence-based "4Ms" framework for age-friendly care: What Matters, Medication, Mentation and Mobility. Developed through the Age-Friendly Health Systems initiative, the framework helps ensure older adults receive care aligned with their personal health goals while supporting independence, cognitive health and overall quality of life.

The Northwestern Medicine Florida Medical Group practice serves a large population of older adults and has incorporated the 4Ms into routine clinical care. The team works closely with patients to understand what matters most to them, carefully reviews medications for safety and effectiveness, screens for cognitive impairment and depression, and evaluates mobility and fall risk to help patients maintain function and independence.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to providing highly personalized care that puts each patient's goals, priorities and quality of life at the center of every decision we make," said Ronald Garry, MD, FACP, AGSF, a geriatric medicine physician with Northwestern Medicine Florida Medical Group. "As we age, maintaining independence, cognitive health and physical function become increasingly important. The Age-Friendly Health Systems framework helps us deliver care that is not only evidence-based but truly focused on helping each individual continue doing the things that matter most to them."

At the Naples office, clinicians ask patients structured "What Matters" questions at least annually and whenever a significant change in health occurs. These conversations help guide treatment recommendations and ensure care plans align with each patient's personal goals and preferences. Medication reviews are conducted at every visit, with clinicians evaluating potential drug interactions and medications that may affect cognition or mobility, and deprescribing when appropriate.

The practice also routinely screens older adults for cognitive impairment, depression and fall risk. When concerns are identified, patients may receive additional assessments, referrals for specialized services, caregiver support resources, physical therapy recommendations or other interventions designed to preserve health, safety and independence.

About Northwestern Medicine Florida Medical Group

Northwestern Medicine Florida Medical Group provides comprehensive primary care and concierge medicine services in Naples, Florida, focused on prevention, wellness and the management of acute and chronic conditions. Through a personalized approach to care and direct access to nationally recognized Northwestern Medicine specialists and programs, the practice helps patients achieve their health goals with compassionate, coordinated care. For more information, visit Northwestern Medicine Primary Care Naples.

Contact:

Christopher King

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