MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Improve Research for Students with Developmental Disabilities

Easton, MD, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlarant Foundation (pronounced Clair-Ent) today awarded Kennedy Krieger Institute a $10,000 gift to continue their work tracking post-secondary outcomes for students with developmental disabilities. This grant will provide funding for Kennedy Krieger to continue their program and accelerate information and results to a new level.

Central to the Institute's mission is its school program. This program reflects commitment to those students who require highly specialized environments due to their learning and behavioral needs. Kennedy Krieger operates five non-public special education schools serving approximately 485 students in Maryland and the District of Columbia.

Through interdisciplinary, evidence-based educational and therapeutic interventions, Kennedy Krieger's school programs are designed to promote learning, emotional regulation, independence, and long-term success-placing each student on a path toward reaching their fullest potential

“Qlarant Foundation it thrilled to join Kennedy Krieger in this meaningful study,” said Amanda Neal, Executive Director, Qlarant Foundation.“We have a well-established body of work in the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities field and look forward to extending our resources to continue improving the lives of people in the communities we serve.”

The Institute was challenged with collecting comprehensive, longitudinal data to assess post-graduation outcomes across this population. Limited data exists regarding graduates' long-term educational, vocational, and independent living outcomes.

"We are deeply grateful to the Foundation for its generous $10,000 gift in support of our Student Outcomes Project,” said Dr. Linda Myers, Vice President, School Programs at Kennedy Krieger Institute.“This investment enables us to begin Phase 2 of the project, which will bring in other Maryland nonpublic schools, so that we may continue measuring, understanding, and improving the outcomes that matter most for our students."

Phase 1 included developing a database infrastructure and securing personnel for data collection and analysis, including an informatics technician and outcomes administrator. The study demonstrates that the collection of person-centered, post-secondary outcome data can provide actionable insights for transition planning, continuous quality improvement, and better alignment in school-based practices with long-term student success.

Phase 2 will build on the success of the first study. It will include five core components:

Planned redistribution of the survey to past graduates will enable Kennedy Krieger to measure how their experiences evolve over time - capturing variability such as multiple jobs, periods of unemployment, and changing living situations that a single snapshot cannot reveal.the expanded iteration of the survey will incorporate data on paid employment during high school, the number of internship experiences, the number of volunteer experiences, and ratings of parent engagement.The expanded survey will include community involvement, volunteering, and social participation - dimensions that fall outside traditional definitions of postsecondary success, providing a more comprehensive view of transition outcomes.: Phase 2 will establish systems for collecting and maintaining graduate contact information directly.: Kennedy Krieger will partner with a non-public special education provider, who has already expressed interest, to pilot the implementation of the survey within an external school system.

“At Kennedy Krieger, we believe that ​students and patients should have a meaningful voice in shaping our programs,” said Dr. Andrew Zabel, Assistant Vice President of Clinical Research and Quality Improvement at Kennedy Krieger Institute.“The Foundation's support will help us listen to and learn from student experiences, using those insights to shape better outcomes for the students we serve.”

###

About Qlarant

Qlarant is a national organization providing quality improvement, program integrity and risk management solutions to government and commercial clients. For more than five decades, Qlarant has partnered with government agencies and other organizations to address complex challenges involving healthcare, public programs, fraud, waste and abuse, quality and compliance.

CONTACT: Pat Boos Qlarant 410-819-3553...