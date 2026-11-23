MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Government-led green hydrogen strategies, falling electrolyser and renewable power costs, and refinery demand are accelerating Southeast Asia's shift from grey hydrogen.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Southeast Asia Hydrogen Generation Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Southeast Asia hydrogen generation market was valued at USD 8.75 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.40 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 4.3% during 2026-2035. Market growth is supported by renewable energy integration, government hydrogen strategies, industrial demand and investment in electrolyser capacity and supporting infrastructure.

Hydrogen remains essential to Southeast Asia's oil refining, petrochemical, chemical synthesis and steel production industries. The region produces approximately 3.6 million tonnes of hydrogen annually, with natural gas-based steam methane reforming accounting for most existing output. Established refinery-petrochemical clusters in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand form the primary regional consumption base, creating stable demand while investment in green hydrogen establishes new long-term growth opportunities.

Market size and forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 8.75 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 12.40 Billion

CAGR from 2026-2035: Approximately 4.3% Fastest-growing regional market: Malaysia, led by green hydrogen development

Key Southeast Asia hydrogen market trends



Oil refining leads end-use demand: Oil refining represented the largest application share in 2025. Refineries require continuous hydrogen supplies for hydrocracking, hydrotreating and desulphurisation as operators respond to increasingly stringent fuel quality requirements.

Grey hydrogen retains the largest production share: Grey hydrogen accounted for approximately 95% of regional production in 2025, supported by established natural gas steam methane reforming capacity and competitive production costs.

Green hydrogen records the fastest growth: The green hydrogen segment is expected to post the strongest CAGR over the forecast period as renewable electricity costs decline, electrolyser investment accelerates and ASEAN governments advance net-zero commitments. Water electrolysis gains momentum: Water electrolysis is projected to be the fastest-growing generation technology through 2035. Lower equipment costs, competitively priced renewable power and capital support programmes are improving the commercial outlook for electrolysis-based projects.

Government policy is becoming a major catalyst for Southeast Asia hydrogen generation market growth. Malaysia's Hydrogen Economy Roadmap, Indonesia's National Hydrogen Strategy, Singapore's Low Carbon Hydrogen strategy and Thailand's Green Hydrogen Initiative are creating a stronger policy framework for clean hydrogen production, cross-border trade and infrastructure investment.

Malaysia is emerging as a leading green hydrogen development market. Gentari, the clean energy subsidiary of Petronas, is advancing renewable-powered electrolysis projects across Malaysia, Indonesia and India. These investments strengthen Malaysia's position as the region's fastest-growing green hydrogen market and support wider development of production, storage and distribution capacity.

Project activity is also expanding into the Mekong subregion. In October 2024, TTCL Public Company Limited secured a THB 1.2 billion contract to establish a green hydrogen plant in Laos, demonstrating the broadening geographic reach of hydrogen infrastructure investment across Southeast Asia.

Singapore is pursuing domestic supply development alongside international hydrogen trade. Its strategy targets 50,000 tonnes of low carbon hydrogen supply annually by 2035, supported by government funding, development finance and prospective import corridors connecting the country with suppliers in Australia, Japan and the Middle East. This approach reflects Singapore's role as a regional energy trading and refining centre.

Market outlook

The Southeast Asia hydrogen generation market is expected to maintain steady expansion as conventional industrial demand combines with accelerating investment in lower-emission production. Grey hydrogen will continue to provide near-term market stability, while green hydrogen, water electrolysis and cross-border supply partnerships will increasingly shape the competitive landscape through 2035. Government incentives, renewable energy deployment and coordinated infrastructure development will be critical to the region's transition and its ability to establish a scalable hydrogen economy.

Key Topics Covered:

Southeast Asia Hydrogen Generation Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles

Business Climate

Market Analysis

Key Industry Highlights

Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Southeast Asia Hydrogen Generation Market by Hydrogen Source/Type



Segment Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Grey Hydrogen

Blue Hydrogen

Green Hydrogen

Turquoise Hydrogen Others

Southeast Asia Hydrogen Generation Market by Generation Technology



Segment Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)

Coal Gasification

Water Electrolysis

Biomass Reforming Others

Southeast Asia Hydrogen Generation Market by End-Use Application



Segment Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Oil Refining

Chemical Processing

Iron & Steel Production

Power Generation Others

Southeast Asia Hydrogen Generation Market by Region



Regional Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Indonesia

Thailand

Vietnam

Philippines

Malaysia Others

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Southeast Asia Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Profile Coverage





Company Overview





Product Portfolio





Demographic Reach and Achievements



Certifications



Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)



Gentari Hydrogen Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)



JGC Holdings Corporation (Japan)



Panasonic Corporation (Japan)



Siemens Energy (Germany)



Nel ASA (Norway)



Plug Power Inc. (United States)



Shandong New Sunda Electronic Technology (China)



China General Nuclear Power Group (China) Others

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

Companies Featured



Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Gentari Hydrogen Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

JGC Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Siemens Energy (Germany)

Nel ASA (Norway)

Plug Power Inc. (United States)

Shandong New Sunda Electronic Technology (China) China General Nuclear Power Group (China)

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