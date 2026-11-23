Indonesia Satellite Communications Market Size, Share, And Forecast 2026-2035 7.6% CAGR To USD 1.52 Billion As LEO, HTS, Maritime, And Remote Connectivity Demand Accelerates
Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Indonesia Satellite Communications Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indonesia satellite communications market reached USD 845 Million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7.6% from 2026-2035, reaching USD 1.52 billion by 2035, according to the report. Growth is supported by Indonesia's archipelago geography, expanding broadband requirements, rising maritime connectivity demand, and the need for reliable communications across remote and underserved areas.
Government-led digital infrastructure programs, including the Palapa Ring broadband initiative, continue to strengthen the country's communications ecosystem. Satellite networks play an important role in extending coverage to locations where terrestrial infrastructure remains limited, challenging, or commercially unviable. These conditions are creating sustained demand for satellite capacity, telecom services, network equipment, and associated connectivity solutions.
Indonesia Satellite Communications Market Highlights
- Market size in 2025: USD 845 Million Projected market size in 2035: USD 1.52 billion Expected CAGR from 2026-2035: 7.6% Leading offering segment in 2025: Telecom, with a 35.8% revenue share Notable platform growth opportunity: LEO satellite communications
The Telecom segment accounted for 35.8% of market revenue in 2025, making it the leading offering category. Its position reflects continued demand for dependable voice, data, broadband, and enterprise connectivity across Indonesia. Telecom operators and satellite service providers are expanding their capabilities to address increasing data consumption, improve service availability, and support customers operating beyond the reach of conventional networks.
LEO platforms are expected to record a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Their growing adoption is aligned with the need for broader coverage, improved network performance, and scalable connectivity across geographically dispersed communities. At the same time, increasing deployment of HTS and VHTS satellite capacity is expected to enhance bandwidth availability and support high-demand applications in commercial, government, maritime, and remote-area environments.
Key Growth Drivers
- Indonesia's extensive archipelago geography and dispersed population centers Ongoing investment in national broadband and digital inclusion programs Rising demand for maritime communications and offshore connectivity Expansion of satellite services in remote and underserved locations Deployment of HTS, VHTS, and LEO satellite capacity Increasing collaboration among operators, technology providers, and public-sector organizations
Maritime communications represent a significant opportunity because Indonesia's shipping, fisheries, offshore operations, logistics, and coastal industries require consistent connectivity across wide operating areas. Satellite communications also support business continuity, public services, emergency response, education, healthcare, and government operations in regions with limited terrestrial network coverage.
Market participants are increasing investment in technological innovation, operational efficiency, service expansion, and strategic partnerships. Regulatory developments and changing customer requirements are also influencing competitive strategies, encouraging providers to deliver flexible and higher-capacity solutions. Companies able to combine advanced satellite infrastructure with localized services and reliable network performance are expected to be well positioned through 2035.
The report indicates that Indonesia will remain a high-growth satellite communications market as national connectivity priorities, commercial demand, and satellite technology deployment converge. Continued infrastructure development and capacity expansion are expected to improve digital access while creating opportunities across telecom, maritime, enterprise, government, and remote-area applications.
Key Topics Covered:
Indonesia Satellite Communications Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Key Verticals Key Regions Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary
- GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles Country Risk Business Climate
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)
Indonesia Satellite Communications Market by Offering
- Ground Equipment Services Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Indonesia Satellite Communications Market by Platform
- Portable Land Maritime Airborne Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Indonesia Satellite Communications Market by End-User Vertical
- Maritime Media and Entertainment Energy Telecommunications Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Indonesia Satellite Communications Market by Region
- Java Sumatra Kalimantan Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key Indonesia Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profiles
- PT Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (Indonesia) Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indonesia) PT Telkom Satelit Indonesia (Indonesia) Kacific Broadband Satellites Group (Australia) Thaicom Public Company Limited (Thailand) SES S.A. (Luxembourg) Starlink (SpaceX) (USA) Intelsat (USA) Eutelsat (France) Others
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
List of Key Figures and Tables [12]
Companies Featured
- PT Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (Indonesia) Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indonesia) PT Telkom Satelit Indonesia (Indonesia) Kacific Broadband Satellites Group (Australia) Thaicom Public Company Limited (Thailand) SES S.A. (Luxembourg) Starlink (SpaceX) (USA) Intelsat (USA) Eutelsat (France)
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