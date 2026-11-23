MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palapa Ring, maritime and remote connectivity demand, and HTS/VHTS deployments drive growth, while telecom leads and LEO offers strong expansion potential.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Indonesia Satellite Communications Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indonesia satellite communications market reached USD 845 Million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7.6% from 2026-2035, reaching USD 1.52 billion by 2035, according to the report. Growth is supported by Indonesia's archipelago geography, expanding broadband requirements, rising maritime connectivity demand, and the need for reliable communications across remote and underserved areas.

Government-led digital infrastructure programs, including the Palapa Ring broadband initiative, continue to strengthen the country's communications ecosystem. Satellite networks play an important role in extending coverage to locations where terrestrial infrastructure remains limited, challenging, or commercially unviable. These conditions are creating sustained demand for satellite capacity, telecom services, network equipment, and associated connectivity solutions.

Indonesia Satellite Communications Market Highlights



Market size in 2025: USD 845 Million

Projected market size in 2035: USD 1.52 billion

Expected CAGR from 2026-2035: 7.6%

Leading offering segment in 2025: Telecom, with a 35.8% revenue share Notable platform growth opportunity: LEO satellite communications

The Telecom segment accounted for 35.8% of market revenue in 2025, making it the leading offering category. Its position reflects continued demand for dependable voice, data, broadband, and enterprise connectivity across Indonesia. Telecom operators and satellite service providers are expanding their capabilities to address increasing data consumption, improve service availability, and support customers operating beyond the reach of conventional networks.

LEO platforms are expected to record a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Their growing adoption is aligned with the need for broader coverage, improved network performance, and scalable connectivity across geographically dispersed communities. At the same time, increasing deployment of HTS and VHTS satellite capacity is expected to enhance bandwidth availability and support high-demand applications in commercial, government, maritime, and remote-area environments.

Key Growth Drivers



Indonesia's extensive archipelago geography and dispersed population centers

Ongoing investment in national broadband and digital inclusion programs

Rising demand for maritime communications and offshore connectivity

Expansion of satellite services in remote and underserved locations

Deployment of HTS, VHTS, and LEO satellite capacity Increasing collaboration among operators, technology providers, and public-sector organizations

Maritime communications represent a significant opportunity because Indonesia's shipping, fisheries, offshore operations, logistics, and coastal industries require consistent connectivity across wide operating areas. Satellite communications also support business continuity, public services, emergency response, education, healthcare, and government operations in regions with limited terrestrial network coverage.

Market participants are increasing investment in technological innovation, operational efficiency, service expansion, and strategic partnerships. Regulatory developments and changing customer requirements are also influencing competitive strategies, encouraging providers to deliver flexible and higher-capacity solutions. Companies able to combine advanced satellite infrastructure with localized services and reliable network performance are expected to be well positioned through 2035.

The report indicates that Indonesia will remain a high-growth satellite communications market as national connectivity priorities, commercial demand, and satellite technology deployment converge. Continued infrastructure development and capacity expansion are expected to improve digital access while creating opportunities across telecom, maritime, enterprise, government, and remote-area applications.

Key Topics Covered:

Indonesia Satellite Communications Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles



Country Risk

Business Climate

Asia Pacific Satellite Communications Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025)

Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Indonesia Satellite Communications Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Indonesia Satellite Communications Market by Offering



Ground Equipment

Services

Others

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Indonesia Satellite Communications Market by Platform



Portable

Land

Maritime

Airborne

Others

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Indonesia Satellite Communications Market by End-User Vertical



Maritime

Media and Entertainment

Energy

Telecommunications

Others

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Indonesia Satellite Communications Market by Region



Java

Sumatra

Kalimantan

Others

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Indonesia Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



PT Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (Indonesia)



Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indonesia)



PT Telkom Satelit Indonesia (Indonesia)



Kacific Broadband Satellites Group (Australia)



Thaicom Public Company Limited (Thailand)



SES S.A. (Luxembourg)



Starlink (SpaceX) (USA)



Intelsat (USA)



Eutelsat (France)

Others

Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

Companies Featured



PT Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (Indonesia)

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indonesia)

PT Telkom Satelit Indonesia (Indonesia)

Kacific Broadband Satellites Group (Australia)

Thaicom Public Company Limited (Thailand)

SES S.A. (Luxembourg)

Starlink (SpaceX) (USA)

Intelsat (USA) Eutelsat (France)

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