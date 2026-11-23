MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A spacious folding basket, removable battery and US$199 launch price make the M1 a practical companion for family outings and everyday errands.

Hongkong,China, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LITEFAR will launch its M1 remote-controlled electric wagon on Kickstarter on November 24, 2026, with Super Early Bird prices starting at US$199. Designed for camping, family outings and everyday errands, the M1 combines a 200-liter cargo basket with remote-controlled movement and a frame that folds for transport.









The M1 is LITEFAR's fourth-generation electric wagon and builds on three years of development across the brand's product range. It brings remote-control technology developed for the Orion to a more affordable model, giving more people a convenient way to move camping supplies, camera equipment or a week's groceries.

The 200 L basket holds the bulky items that quickly fill a car, from coolers and folding chairs to travel bags. After unloading, the M1 folds down to approximately 26 × 11 × 14 inches (65 × 28 × 35 cm) for storage in the trunk or at home. The wagon weighs 33 lb (15 kg), making it convenient to take along and store between trips.









With the handheld remote, users can drive forward, reverse and steer the M1, including turning a full 360 degrees in place. Two brushless rear hub motors deliver up to 360 W of combined power. The wagon is rated to carry up to 176 lb (80 kg) under remote control on smooth, level ground.









The M1 can also tow a second gear wagon, providing extra space for coolers, chairs and shared equipment on group camping trips or at outdoor events.









The removable 19,200 mAh battery sits in the rear Smart Box and lifts out for charging or swapping with a spare. At camp, it also works as a portable power bank, charging phones and other small devices with up to 45 W of USB-C output and 15 W through USB-A.

LITEFAR estimates approximately 5 miles (8 km) of range per charge with a 55 lb (25 kg) load, depending on terrain and use.









Kickstarter launch and availability

The LITEFAR M1 Kickstarter campaign opens on November 24, 2026, with Super Early Bird prices starting at US$199. Visit the campaign page or the LITEFAR website for product details and launch updates.

View the Kickstarter campaign

For publishers and creators

Share the M1 through Kickbooster and earn a 10% commission.









Join M1 on Kickbooster

Product video

See the M1 unfold, move gear by remote control and fold down for the ride home.

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