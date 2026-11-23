MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hospital Care Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added tooffering.

Hospital Care Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026 delivers comprehensive intelligence on 842 partnering transactions involving hospital care assets, technologies and development programs. The report examines collaborations, licensing agreements, research partnerships and development deals across acute, inpatient and hospital-delivered care.

Bringing market analysis, financial benchmarking, company intelligence, transaction records and publicly available contract documents into one resource, the report enables users to assess who is partnering, where interest is concentrated and how hospital care deals are structured. It supports informed decision-making across business development, licensing, search and evaluation, corporate strategy, R&D strategy, competitive intelligence and legal functions.

Analyze Hospital Care Partnering Trends

The report evaluates hospital care dealmaking between 2016 and 2026, providing analysis across key market and transaction variables:



Annual hospital care partnering trends

Deal types and industry sectors

Development stage at the time of agreement

Technology categories

Therapeutic indications and targets

Leading hospital care dealmakers

Highest-value deals based on disclosed terms Changes in partnering activity and strategic priorities

These insights help users identify active market segments, emerging areas of interest and the companies pursuing hospital-focused opportunities. Analysis by indication, technology and development stage also supports the selection of relevant precedent transactions and potential partners.

Benchmark Hospital Care Deal Financials

Hospital care deal economics vary according to asset maturity, technology, rights granted, geographic scope and transaction structure. The report analyzes disclosed financial terms, including:



Headline deal values

Upfront payments

Development and commercial milestones Royalty rates

Users can review the transactions supporting these benchmarks to assess the commercial and contractual context behind disclosed figures. This transaction-level intelligence provides practical reference points for opportunity assessment, valuation, internal planning, deal preparation and negotiation.

Identify Active Dealmaker Companies and Prospective Partners

The report profiles the most active organizations in hospital care collaboration and licensing, supported by detailed transaction histories. Users can identify companies that have demonstrated interest in specific therapeutic areas, technologies, delivery settings and stages of development.

This intelligence can support the identification of prospective licensing partners, repeat dealmakers, relevant competitors and organizations pursuing hospital care innovation through external partnerships. For biotechnology and technology companies seeking partners, previous deal activity offers evidence of strategic interest in comparable opportunities.

Examine Hospital Care Agreement Structures

Detailed deal records provide insight into the structure of collaboration, licensing, research and development agreements. Depending on public disclosure, users can examine:



Rights granted and retained

Research and development responsibilities

Licensing terms and exclusivity provisions

Geographic scope

Intellectual property arrangements

Development and regulatory obligations

Manufacturing and supply responsibilities

Commercialization rights

Financial consideration, milestones and royalties Governance, duration and termination provisions

Where publicly available, the report includes access to underlying contract documents for selected transactions. These agreements provide greater detail than corporate announcements and allow legal, transaction and business development teams to review real contract language covering milestone triggers, royalty provisions, intellectual property, exclusivity, commercialization and termination rights.

Access a Comprehensive Hospital Care Deal Directory

The report's directory covers 842 hospital care collaboration and licensing deals. Transactions can be reviewed by company, technology type, therapeutic indication, target and contract availability. Each entry links to an underlying deal record, with associated documentation provided where available.

This searchable transaction resource enables users to locate relevant precedents efficiently, compare agreement structures and investigate the strategic behavior of companies operating across the hospital care market.

Designed for Hospital Care Strategy and Transaction Teams



Business development and licensing teams: Identify comparable deals, prospective partners and appropriate transaction structures.

Search and evaluation teams: Assess companies pursuing opportunities across relevant indications, technologies and development stages.

Biotechnology companies: Find organizations with demonstrated interest in comparable hospital care assets and platforms.

Corporate and R&D strategy teams: Evaluate how competitors and potential partners are expanding hospital-focused portfolios.

Competitive and market intelligence teams: Track deal activity and changing strategic priorities by company, indication, target and technology. Legal and transaction teams: Review precedent agreements and publicly available contracts to inform drafting and negotiation.

Customized Executive Partnering Briefing

Qualifying customers may also receive a Customized Executive Partnering Briefing that applies the report's hospital care deal intelligence to a specific asset, technology, indication, target or partnering objective.

Depending on the customer's requirements, the briefing may cover comparable transactions, prospective partners, competitor activity, development-stage trends, financial benchmarks, royalty analysis, agreement structures and contract insights. This tailored analysis converts market-wide hospital care partnering data into focused intelligence aligned with company-specific strategic and transaction priorities.

Companies Featured



3D Systems

Accenture

Aidoc

AliveCor

Amgen

Apple

Arthrex

AstraZeneca

Axial3D

Baxter International

BioIntelliSense

Boston Scientific

Butterfly Network

Canon Medical Informatics

Carestream Health

Charles River Laboratories

Cleveland Clinic

CurveBeam AI

Deciphex

Duke University Health System

Eli Lilly

Eurofins Scientific

FitBit

GE Healthcare

Google

Harvard Medical School

IBM Watson Health

Integra LifeSciences

Intuitive Surgical

Johnson & Johnson

Komodo Health

Lunit

Massachusetts General Hospital

Mayo Clinic

Medtronic

Microsoft

NASA

Novartis

Nvidia

Pfizer

Philips

Quest Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Stryker

Thermo Fisher Scientific

United Imaging Healthcare

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Viz.ai Zimmer Biomet

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