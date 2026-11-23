MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock SMR ROI through first-of-a-kind to nth-of-a-kind learning, cost drivers, pricing, contracting, non-power revenues and priority-market analysis.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Nuclear Small Modular Reactors (SMR) Market 2027-2047" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Small Modular Reactor Market Outlook Highlights Commercial Progress, Technology Development and Growth Through 2047

The report provides an independent assessment of the global nuclear small modular reactor market, examining the technologies, policies, projects and companies influencing industry development. It identifies 2026 as a pivotal year in which small modular reactors (SMRs) progressed from design portfolios toward a market supported by tangible projects. At the same time, delays affecting first-of-a-kind units demonstrated that commercial success will increasingly depend on project execution, licensing, financing and supply chain readiness.

Coverage extends across the principal SMR technology families, including integral PWRs, heavy-water and boiling-water designs, high-temperature gas-cooled reactors, fast reactors, molten-salt reactors and microreactors. The analysis assesses government policy, national SMR strategies, regulatory frameworks, licensing processes and global project pipelines, alongside the technology-development trends shaping future deployment.

The report also evaluates the SMR industry ecosystem, including market drivers and restraints, investment activity, strategic partnerships, competitive positioning and supply chain capacity. Particular attention is given to HALEU fuel availability and other industrial constraints that could influence manufacturing schedules, construction timelines and the transition from individual projects to repeatable fleet deployment.

Twenty-year forecasts cover the period from 2027 to 2047 by reactor type, region and application. A four-supply by four-demand scenario framework produces potential 2047 outcomes ranging from approximately 90 GW to more than 700 GW. This approach enables stakeholders to assess how technology availability, policy support, electricity demand, industrial requirements and project delivery could affect market growth.

Key areas covered in the report include:



SMR technologies: Analysis of leading reactor families, development pathways, deployment constraints and the transition toward smaller nuclear energy systems.

Government policy and regulation: Review of national strategies, project pipelines, licensing requirements and regulatory frameworks across priority markets.

Market dynamics: Assessment of industry growth drivers, commercial barriers, investment, partnerships, supply chain development and the competitive landscape.

Economics and business models: Evaluation of cost competitiveness, major cost drivers, first-of-a-kind to nth-of-a-kind learning, pricing, contracting structures and revenue opportunities beyond electricity sales.

Applications: Market analysis for power generation, AI data centres, maritime uses and industrial energy requirements, including process heat, hydrogen, desalination and synthetic fuels.

Hybrid energy systems: Examination of SMR-storage configurations and systems combining nuclear generation with renewable energy technologies.

Deployment challenges: Analysis of engineering, financing, market design, public acceptance, industrial strategy, policy and regulatory factors affecting commercialization.

Strategic forecasts: Projections by region, reactor type and application, supported by priority-market analysis and defined market-development phases. Technology evaluation: A nine-criteria design-evaluation matrix and SWOT analyses of leading SMR designs.

The report connects reactor technology with practical market opportunities, including rising demand for firm power from AI data centres and energy-intensive industrial operations. It also considers maritime applications and the role of SMRs in supporting hydrogen production, desalination, synthetic fuels and process heat.

Profiles of 61 companies provide insight into the organizations developing reactor designs, technologies and commercial strategies across the global SMR market. Combined with scenario-based forecasts, economic analysis and technology comparisons, the report offers strategic intelligence for reactor developers, utilities, investors, policymakers, industrial energy users and supply chain participants evaluating opportunities through 2047.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Market Forecast

1.3 Technological Trends

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Key 2025-2026 Market Catalysts (UK NWF / US NSTM-3 / EU PINC)

1.6 Four Supply x Four Demand Scenarios - Market-Access Matrix

1.7 Critical Market Drivers

1.8 Key SMR Market Developments in 2026

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Scope of This Report

2.2 Fundamentals of Nuclear Power

2.3 The Shift Towards Smaller Reactors

3 SMALL MODULAR REACTORS: DEFINITIONS AND TECHNOLOGIES

3.1 Defining the SMR

3.2 SMR Technology Families

3.3 The Value Proposition of SMRs

3.4 Structural Constraints on SMR Deployment

4 GOVERNMENT POLICY, PROJECTS AND TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENTS

4.1 National SMR Strategies

4.2 SMR Project Pipeline

4.3 Technology Development Trends

4.4 Regulatory Frameworks and Licensing

5 MARKET DYNAMICS AND INDUSTRY ECOSYSTEM

5.1 State of the Global SMR Industry

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Restraints

5.4 The SMR Supply Chain

5.5 Investment, Partnerships and Government Support

5.6 Competitive Landscape

6 SMR ECONOMICS AND BUSINESS MODELS

6.1 Cost Competitiveness Against Alternative Firm Power

6.2 Cost Drivers

6.3 From First-of-a-Kind to Nth-of-a-Kind

6.4 Pricing, Contracting and Business Models

6.5 Revenue Streams Beyond Power Sales

7 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

7.1 Application Landscape

7.2 Maritime Applications

7.3 Power Generation

7.4 AI Data Centres

7.5 Industrial Energy Applications

7.6 Matching Technologies to Applications

7.7 Application Deployment Pathways

8 CHALLENGES FOR SMR DEPLOYMENT

8.1 Technology and Engineering Challenges

8.2 Policy and Regulatory Challenges

8.3 Financing and Market Design

8.4 Public Acceptance

8.5 Industrial Strategy

9 HYBRID ENERGY SYSTEMS: SMRS WITH STORAGE AND RENEWABLES

9.1 Why Pair SMRs with Energy Storage

9.2 Hybrid System Configurations

9.3 Benefits of Storage Integration

9.4 Economics of SMR-Storage Hybrids

9.5 Projects, Research and Demonstrations

9.6 Deployment Pathways

10 MARKET FORECASTS AND STRATEGIC OUTLOOK

10.1 Global SMR Market Forecasts

10.2 Demand Drivers in the Forecast

10.3 Forecasts by Application

10.4 SMR-Integrated Energy Storage Market

10.5 Priority Markets

10.6 Market Development Phases

10.7 Conclusions and Strategic Implications

11 COMPANY PROFILES (61 company profiles)

12 APPENDICES

12.1 Research Methodology

12.2 Nine-Criteria Design Evaluation Matrix

12.3 Study Summaries - Key Peer-Reviewed and Institutional Studies Referenced

12.4 Maritime Pathway Comparison

12.5 Glossary

12.6 Acronyms and Abbreviations

13 REFERENCES

LIST OF TABLES [191]

LIST OF FIGURES [54]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Aalo Atomics

ARC Clean Technology

ASP Isotopes

Blue Capsule

Blue Energy

Blykalla (formerly Leadcold)

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

Centrica

Centrus Energy

China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC)

Copenhagen Atomics

Deep Fission

Doosan Enerbility

Dual Fluid Energy

EDF (Electricite de France)

FANCO (First American Nuclear Corporation)

Fermi Energia

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH)

General Atomics (GA)

HD Hyundai

Helen Oy

Hexana

Holtec International

IHI Corporation

JAEA (Japan Atomic Energy Agency)

Jimmy Energy

Kairos Power

Karnfull Next

Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI)

Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP)

Last Energy

Lightbridge Corporation

Naarea

NANO Nuclear Energy

Natura Resources

Newcleo and more...

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900