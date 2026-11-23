MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Gynecology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added tooffering.

Gynecology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026 delivers strategic intelligence from 155 real-world gynecology collaboration and licensing transactions. Covering assets, technologies and development programs across women's health, the report helps organizations evaluate market activity, identify prospective partners and benchmark deal structures and financial terms.

The analysis shows who is partnering, which gynecology opportunities are attracting investment, how agreements are structured and where dealmaking activity is concentrated. It combines market-wide analysis with detailed transaction records, company histories, disclosed financial data and publicly available contract documents.

Analyze gynecology partnering trends

The report examines gynecology dealmaking between 2016 and 2026, enabling users to assess changes in transaction activity and external innovation strategies. Analysis is provided across:



Annual gynecology partnering trends

Deal and transaction types

Industry sectors

Development stages at signing

Technology categories

Therapeutic indications and targets

Leading gynecology dealmakers Highest-value disclosed transactions

These insights support the identification of companies, clinical programs, technologies and therapeutic areas attracting collaboration and licensing interest.

Benchmark gynecology deal values and financial terms

Dedicated financial analysis provides practical reference points for opportunity assessment, business development planning and deal negotiation. Where terms have been disclosed, the report evaluates:



Headline transaction values

Upfront payments

Development, regulatory and commercial milestones Royalty rates

Users can review the transactions underlying these benchmarks to interpret financial terms in relation to development stage, rights granted, geographic scope, technology and transaction structure. This contextual approach supports more accurate comparisons than standalone market averages.

Identify active gynecology companies and prospective partners

The report profiles the most active organizations in gynecology and women's health partnering. Transaction histories reveal companies that have repeatedly pursued relevant assets, indications, technologies and development-stage opportunities.

This intelligence can help business development and search and evaluation teams identify prospective licensing partners, assess competitor strategies and prioritize companies with demonstrated interest in comparable programs. Biotechnology companies seeking partners can use previous transaction activity as evidence of strategic alignment and external innovation appetite.

Compare deals by indication, target, technology and development stage

Gynecology transactions are analyzed by therapeutic indication and target, allowing users to identify precedents relevant to specific programs. Cross-analysis by technology and development stage provides a more focused view of comparable deals, prospective partners and market priorities.

Evaluate gynecology agreement structures

The report covers collaboration, licensing, research, development and related partnering agreements. Depending on public disclosure, transaction records and contract documents may provide information on:



Rights granted and retained

Research and development responsibilities

Exclusivity and geographic scope

Intellectual property provisions

Development and regulatory obligations

Manufacturing and supply responsibilities

Commercialization rights

Financial consideration, milestones and royalties

Governance arrangements Agreement terms and termination provisions

These precedents help legal, transaction and business development teams assess potential structures for gynecology collaboration and licensing agreements.

Access publicly available gynecology contract documents

Selected transactions include links to publicly available agreements. These documents offer additional insight into negotiated provisions, including development obligations, milestone triggers, royalty structures, intellectual property rights, exclusivity, commercialization responsibilities and termination conditions.

Access to real contract language can support transaction preparation, agreement drafting and negotiation by showing how comparable gynecology deals have been documented.

Search a directory of 155 gynecology deals

The report includes a structured directory of 155 gynecology collaboration and licensing deals. Transactions can be reviewed by company, technology, therapeutic indication, target and contract availability. Each entry links to its underlying deal record and associated documentation where available.

Who should use the report?



Business development and licensing teams seeking comparable transactions, partners and agreement structures

Search and evaluation teams assessing companies active in women's health innovation

Biotechnology companies preparing to partner gynecology assets or technologies

Corporate and R&D strategy teams monitoring portfolio development and external innovation

Competitive and market intelligence teams tracking activity by company, indication, target, stage and technology Legal and transaction teams reviewing precedent agreements and negotiated contract provisions

Customized Executive Partnering Briefing

Qualifying customers may also receive a Customized Executive Partnering Briefing that applies the report's gynecology deal intelligence to a specific asset, technology, indication, target or partnering objective. The briefing may include selected comparable transactions, prospective partners, competitor activity, development-stage analysis, financial benchmarks, royalty data, contract insights and relevant agreement structures.

Gynecology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026 provides an evidence-based resource for organizations evaluating women's health partnerships, preparing licensing strategies, identifying deal precedents and making informed transaction decisions.

Companies Featured



23andMe

Abbott Laboratories

AIVF

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Biofourmis

Bloom Fertility

California Cryobank

Celmatix

Co-Diagnostics

CryoPort

Duke University

Evvy

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Flo Health

Gameto

Gedeon Richter

Gilead Sciences

Granata Bio

Hologic

Illumina

Inception Fertility

INVO Bioscience

Johns Hopkins University

LUCA Science

Massachusetts General Hospital

Mayne Pharma

Merck and Co

Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Monash IVF

Myovant Sciences

National Institutes of Health

Organon

Ovation

OvuSense

Pfizer

Pinnacle Fertility

QIAGEN

ReproCell

Sema4

Starpharma

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Theramex

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TMRW Life Sciences

University of Oxford

Urovant Sciences

Viatris

Woom Xbrane Biopharma

For more information about this report visit

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