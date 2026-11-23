MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The name Sequent speaks to progress, continuity and what comes next. It reflects the firm's role in helping clients bring clarity to complex business decisions and move confidently from one critical step to the next. While the name and visual identity are new, Sequent remains the same independent partnership, with the same ownership, leadership, team and commitment to clients.

“Our name is changing, but the things that matter most are not,” said Mark McRae, Managing Partner.“Every client and every business is one of one, and that is how we will continue to approach our work. Sequent gives us a name and identity that better express who we are today and the future we are building together.”

The firm will use Sequent Advisory as its legal name and Sequent as its market-facing brand. Its new digital home is SequentAdvisory.com.

ABOUT SEQUENT:

Inspired by progression, the name Sequent speaks to what we do every day: bring clarity to complex decisions, create alignment and build confidence in what comes next. Founded in 2010, we've grown to three offices with expertise in both deal advisory and corporate valuations, without losing what sets us apart: senior advisors who stay close to the work, think independently and fight for the right result.

Whether we're maximizing an exit or delivering the insight behind a critical valuation, we bring the same relentlessness to your business as you do. Like our clients, we chose independence. We chose ownership. We chose to compete. And we're not here to lose.

Great outcomes don't happen by chance. What's next matters.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Afanasiff | Partner |... | +1 (780) 784-0116