MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cardiovascular Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added tooffering.Cardiovascular Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026 delivers comprehensive intelligence on 664 real-world partnering transactions involving cardiovascular assets, technologies and development programs. Covering activity from early-stage research collaborations through licensing, development and commercialization agreements, the report provides an evidence-based view of the global cardiovascular partnering landscape.

Designed for business development, licensing, search and evaluation, corporate strategy, R&D, competitive intelligence and legal teams, the report combines market analysis, financial benchmarking, company activity, transaction records and publicly available contract documents. Users can assess who is partnering, which opportunities are attracting investment, how agreements are structured and how dealmaking varies by indication, technology and stage of development.

Analyze cardiovascular partnering trends

The report evaluates cardiovascular collaboration and licensing activity across key market dimensions, including:



Annual partnering trends from 2016 to 2026

Deal activity by transaction type and industry sector

Stage of development at the time of signing

Technology type and therapeutic indication

Most active cardiovascular dealmakers

Leading transactions by disclosed value Changes in partnering priorities and external innovation strategies

This analysis helps users identify areas of concentrated activity and determine which companies, technologies, indications and development stages are attracting sustained partnering interest.

Benchmark cardiovascular deal financials

Dedicated financial analysis enables users to compare disclosed terms across relevant cardiovascular transactions. The report examines headline deal values, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalty rates, while linking benchmarks to individual deal records for additional context.

Because transaction economics depend on factors such as development stage, asset profile, rights granted, geographic scope and agreement structure, the report supports comparison with appropriately selected precedents. These real-world benchmarks can inform opportunity assessment, valuation, internal planning, negotiation preparation and transaction strategy.

Identify active dealmakers and prospective partners

Company-level transaction histories reveal which organizations are consistently active in cardiovascular business development. Users can identify prospective licensing or collaboration partners, companies focused on specific indications, organizations investing at relevant development stages and dealmakers pursuing particular technologies.

For biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies seeking partners, previous transaction activity provides practical evidence of strategic interest in comparable cardiovascular opportunities. The data also helps competitive intelligence teams assess how rivals are expanding pipelines through external innovation.

Compare activity by cardiovascular indication and technology

The report segments transactions by cardiovascular therapeutic indication, technology and development stage. This allows users to move beyond broad market averages and focus on deals that most closely match an asset, platform or strategic objective.

Focused analysis supports more relevant peer comparisons, improves partner targeting and provides greater clarity on how transaction structures and financial terms differ across cardiovascular development programs.

Examine agreement structures and contract terms

Detailed transaction records provide insight into the structure of collaboration, licensing, research, development and commercialization agreements. Depending on available disclosure, users can assess:



Rights granted and retained

Research and development responsibilities

Exclusivity and geographic scope

Intellectual property provisions

Regulatory, manufacturing and supply obligations

Commercialization rights

Upfront consideration, milestones and royalties Governance, agreement term and termination provisions

Where available, the report links to publicly disclosed contract documents. These agreements offer deeper insight into negotiated provisions, including milestone triggers, royalty arrangements, development obligations, intellectual property rights and termination terms. Legal and transaction teams can use these precedents when preparing, reviewing or negotiating cardiovascular collaboration and licensing agreements.

Access a directory of 664 cardiovascular deals

The report includes a searchable directory of 664 cardiovascular collaboration and licensing transactions. Deals can be reviewed by company, technology type, therapeutic indication and contract availability. Individual entries connect users with underlying transaction information and associated documentation where publicly available.

Support strategic and commercial decision-making

The report is suitable for business development and licensing teams identifying comparable deals and potential partners; search and evaluation teams assessing market appetite; biotechnology companies preparing partnering strategies; corporate and R&D leaders monitoring external innovation; competitive intelligence teams tracking company activity; and legal professionals examining precedent agreement structures.

Qualifying customers may also receive a Customized Executive Partnering Briefing that applies the underlying cardiovascular deal intelligence to a specific asset, technology, indication or partnering objective. Depending on client requirements, the briefing may cover comparable transactions, prospective partners, competitor activity, development-stage trends, financial benchmarks, royalty analysis, agreement structures and relevant contract insights.

Companies Featured



Abbott Laboratories

Accenture

Aidoc

AliveCor

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Amgen

Apple

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Beam Therapeutics

Biofourmis

Boston Scientific

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Butterfly Network

CardioFocus

Catalent

Charles River Laboratories

Cleveland Clinic

CRISPR Therapeutics

Daiichi Sankyo

Edwards Lifesciences

Eli Lilly

Esperion Therapeutics

Evotec

FitBit

GE Healthcare

Genentech

GSK

Heartflow

Illumina

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

iRhythm Technology

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Moderna

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Omron

Pfizer

Philips

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Sanofi

Siemens Healthineers

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Tempus

Thermo Fisher Scientific

United Therapeutics

Verily Zoll Medical

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