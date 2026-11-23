MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Central Nervous System Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2020-2026" has been added tooffering.

Central Nervous System (CNS) Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2020-2026 delivers comprehensive intelligence from 966 real-world transactions involving CNS assets, technologies and development programs. The report enables organizations to evaluate the CNS partnering landscape, identify active dealmakers, benchmark financial terms and examine how agreements are structured across therapeutic indications, technology types and development stages.

Designed for professionals involved in CNS business development, licensing, corporate strategy, research and development, competitive intelligence and transaction management, the report combines market analysis with detailed deal records and publicly available contract documents. It provides the context required to assess partnering opportunities, prepare negotiations and support evidence-based strategic decisions.

Analyze CNS collaboration and licensing trends

The report examines CNS dealmaking activity from 2020 to 2026, helping users understand how the market has evolved and where partnering interest is concentrated. Analysis covers:



Annual CNS partnering trends

Collaboration and licensing deal types

Industry sectors

Development stages at the time of agreement

Technology types and modalities

CNS therapeutic indications

Leading companies by transaction activity Top deals by disclosed value

These insights support comparisons between companies, technologies, indications and development stages while highlighting emerging priorities within CNS research, development and commercialization.

Benchmark CNS deal values and payment terms

CNS deal economics vary according to asset maturity, technology, rights allocation, geographic scope and transaction structure. The report analyzes disclosed financial terms, including:



Headline deal values

Upfront payments

Development, regulatory and commercial milestones Royalty rates

Users can review the transactions underlying these benchmarks to assess the commercial and contractual context of each disclosure. This approach provides practical reference points for asset valuation, opportunity assessment, internal planning, deal preparation and negotiation without relying solely on market-wide averages.

Identify active CNS dealmakers and prospective partners

Extensive company transaction histories reveal which organizations are consistently pursuing CNS collaborations and licensing opportunities. Users can identify businesses active in specific therapeutic indications, development stages, technologies and modalities, as well as competitors implementing similar external innovation strategies.

For biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies seeking partners, previous transaction activity offers evidence of an organization's appetite for comparable assets or programs. This intelligence can strengthen partner selection, outreach planning and licensing strategy.

Compare transactions across CNS therapeutic indications

The CNS market includes neurological, neurodegenerative and related therapeutic areas with distinct scientific, clinical and commercial dynamics. The report categorizes deals by CNS indication, allowing users to focus on transactions aligned with a specific asset, pipeline program or strategic objective.

Indication-level analysis can also be combined with technology and development-stage data to identify more relevant comparable transactions, competitive activity and potential licensing partners.

Examine CNS agreement structures

The report covers licensing, collaboration, research, development and other partnering arrangements. Depending on the level of public disclosure, individual deal records may provide information on:



Rights granted and retained

Research and development responsibilities

Exclusivity and geographic scope

Intellectual property provisions

Regulatory and development obligations

Manufacturing and supply responsibilities

Commercialization rights

Upfront, milestone and royalty consideration

Governance arrangements Agreement terms and termination provisions

These examples help transaction teams evaluate potential structures for new CNS partnerships and assess how responsibilities, rights and economics have been allocated in comparable agreements.

Review publicly available CNS contract documents

Where available, the report provides access to underlying contract documents for selected transactions. These agreements offer greater detail than corporate announcements and may include negotiated language covering intellectual property, development obligations, milestone triggers, royalty provisions, exclusivity, commercialization, governance and termination.

Access to real contract language can support legal review, transaction preparation and negotiation by showing how comparable CNS agreements have addressed critical commercial and operational issues.

Search a comprehensive CNS deal directory

The directory contains 966 CNS collaboration and licensing deals that can be reviewed by company, therapeutic indication, technology type and contract availability. Each transaction connects to a detailed deal record, with associated documentation provided where publicly accessible.

Who should use the report?



Business development and licensing teams: Identify comparable deals, potential partners and relevant transaction structures.

Search and evaluation teams: Assess companies pursuing opportunities across selected CNS indications, technologies and development stages.

Biotechnology companies: Find organizations with demonstrated interest in comparable CNS assets and programs.

Corporate and R&D strategy teams: Evaluate how competitors and prospective partners are expanding CNS pipelines through external innovation.

Competitive and market intelligence teams: Monitor changes in company activity, therapeutic priorities and technology investment. Legal and transaction teams: Review precedent contracts and agreement structures for transaction planning and negotiation.

Customized Executive Partnering Briefing

Qualifying customers may also receive a Customized Executive Partnering Briefing that applies the report's CNS deal intelligence to a specific asset, technology, indication or partnering objective. Depending on the engagement, the briefing may cover comparable transactions, prospective partners, competitor activity, development-stage analysis, financial benchmarks, royalty terms, agreement structures and contract insights selected for the customer's strategic requirements.

Companies Featured



Aardvark Therapeutics

AC Immune

Affinia Therapeutics

Alchemab Therapeutics

Alto Neuroscience

Amgen

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Aspen Neuroscience

AstraZeneca

Beacon Biosignals

BioArctic AB

Blackrock Neurotech

BlueRock Therapeutics

Brainomix

Capsida Biotherapeutics

Charles River Laboratories

Clene Nanomedicine

Cognition Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics

Dyno Therapeutics

Eisai

Encoded Therapeutics

Forge Biologics

Gain Therapeutics

Genentech

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Karuna Therapeutics

MapLight Therapeutics

Medtronic

Neumora Therapeutics

Neurocrine Biosciences

Novartis

Oligomerix

Passage Bio

Pfizer

Praxis Precision Medicines

Prothena

QurAlis

Recursion

Roche

Sage Therapeutics

Sanofi

Skyhawk Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceutical

UCB

Verge Genomics

Voyager Therapeutics WAVE Life Sciences

For more information about this report visit

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