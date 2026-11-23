MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) News Provided by Wall Street Investor on behalf of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp.

RENO, Nev., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Investor News Commentary - Index news is good news, and a nuclear name has some to share. A company built around an American-focused uranium strategy has been added as a member of the Russell Microcap® Index, with membership taking effect after the US market closes on December 11, 2026, as part of the 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies, and approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. The milestone lands during a lively stretch for nuclear power, as major power producers and equipment makers report fresh results and new nuclear work. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: NUCL), Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG), Talen Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: TLN), Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST), GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV).

Key Takeaways



Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. has been added as a member of the Russell Microcap® Index, effective after the US market closes on December 11, 2026, as part of the 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution.



Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index is maintained for a one-year period and provides automatic inclusion in the corresponding growth and value style indexes.



Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes, according to the company's release.



Eagle's Aurora deposit in southeastern Oregon holds 32.75 Mlbs Indicated and 4.98 Mlbs Inferred (S-K 1300 TRS) of near-surface uranium resource, with the adjacent Cordex deposit alongside it.

The company combines domestic uranium exploration with access to certain Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology.



A Seat in the Russell Microcap® Index

Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: NUCL), a next-generation nuclear energy company, announced that it has been added as a member of the Russell Microcap® Index. The membership becomes effective after the US market closes on December 11, 2026, as part of the 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index is maintained for a one-year period and provides automatic inclusion in the corresponding growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider, determines eligibility for its Russell indexes primarily through objective market capitalization rankings and established style criteria.

“Being selected for inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index marks an important milestone for Eagle and reflects the continued progress we are making in advancing our vision for an integrated nuclear energy platform,” said Eagle CEO Mark Mukhija.“We believe this recognition will help increase awareness of Eagle and the work we're doing to advance our uranium projects and explore opportunities in advanced nuclear technology. As interest in nuclear energy continues to grow, we remain focused on building our business and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Uranium in the Ground, Reactors on the Roadmap

Eagle describes itself as a next-generation nuclear energy company that combines domestic uranium exploration with access to certain Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology. The company says it owns the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States, located in southeastern Oregon.

That includes the Aurora deposit, with 32.75 Mlbs Indicated and 4.98 Mlbs Inferred (S-K 1300 TRS) of near-surface uranium resource, and the adjacent Cordex deposit, which the company believes offers potential to expand the project's overall resource inventory. By integrating advanced SMR technology with a sizeable uranium asset, Eagle says it is building an integrated nuclear platform positioned to support domestic nuclear energy development.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. at: wsi.news

In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) reported third-quarter 2026 results with GAAP Net Income of $5.19 per share and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings of $5.06 per share, up from $3.04 per share in the third quarter of 2025. The company raised the midpoint and narrowed its full-year Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings guidance range to $12.50 to $12.80 per share.

On the nuclear side, Constellation said that in October 2026 it signed a conditional loan commitment with the DOE Office of Energy Dominance Financing. Subject to the execution of a loan agreement, the DOE would issue a guarantee for up to $5.0 billion for an unsecured loan from the Federal Financing Bank to support uprates at various nuclear facilities, with a 30-year term.

Talen Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: TLN), which owns and operates approximately 15.5 GW of power infrastructure in the United States, including 2.2 GW of nuclear power, reported third-quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA of $669 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $433 million. Talen reaffirmed its 2026 guidance ranges and introduced 2027 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance of $2,500 million to $2,850 million and $1,500 million to $1,750 million, respectively, representing approximately 26% and 27% growth at the midpoints compared with 2026 guidance.

The company also announced a $1.5 billion accelerated share repurchase program expected to be complete by the end of the first quarter of 2027, and upsized its share repurchase program to $3.0 billion through December 31, 2028, including the accelerated program.

Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST), an integrated retail electricity and power generation company that operates natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar and battery storage facilities, reported more than 50% growth in Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA to $2,378 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared with the third quarter of 2025. Vistra raised the midpoint and narrowed the range for its 2026 Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $7.1 billion to $7.5 billion, and initiated 2027 Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $7.7 billion to $8.5 billion.

Its board authorized an additional $1.5 billion of share repurchases, which is expected to be utilized by year-end 2028. In October 2026, Vistra also closed the acquisition of Cogentrix Energy, consisting of approximately 5,500 MW of natural gas-fueled generation capacity.

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) reported third-quarter 2026 orders of $29 billion, up 96% organically, revenue of $12.6 billion, up 27%, and backlog of $197 billion after $20 billion of sequential growth. The company raised its 2026 guidance and said it now expects its backlog to exceed $200 billion in the fourth quarter. In October, its Board of Directors increased the share repurchase authorization to $20 billion, from $10 billion.

In nuclear, GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy on September 29 welcomed the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's issuance of a construction permit to the Tennessee Valley Authority for a BWRX-300 small modular reactor at its Clinch River site in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, the first issued in the United States for a BWRX-300. In Canada, Ontario Power Generation received a License to Construct for the BWRX-300 at its Darlington site in April 2025, and construction is now underway there.

Track the Signals Before the Crowd

The best positioning happens before the crowd catches on. Eagle Eye is a real-time investor signal-intelligence platform that surfaces sentiment shifts, news flow, and trending tickers as they form, so you see attention building instead of chasing it. Watch it live at eagle-eye.dev.

Article Source: Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. news release dated November 23, 2026.

Contact Information:

wsi.news

Media Contact:...

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances.

This article is being distributed by Wall Street Investor (wsi.news), a property of a joint venture between Market Equities Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland (“MEL”), and Mining Stock, LLC, a Tennessee limited liability company (“Mining Stock”), under which MEL and Mining Stock share in the net profits of the joint venture. MEL has been paid a fee for Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. advertising and digital media from Creative Direct Marketing Group (“CDMG”), and compensation received in connection with this article may be shared with Mining Stock under the terms of the joint venture. MEL has not been paid a fee directly by Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp., and MEL is not affiliated with, and is a separate and independent entity from, CDMG and Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. MEL also expects to receive further compensation as part of an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company. No further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, has been reviewed and approved by Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. and CDMG.

This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision.

MEL and its owners, operators, directors, and affiliates do not currently own any shares of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp., but reserve the right to, and will, buy and sell shares of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. at any time without further notice, commencing immediately and ongoing, in the open market, through private placements, and/or through other investment vehicles. Mining Stock and its principals may, from time to time, hold positions in securities mentioned in this article. There may also be third parties who hold shares of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. and may liquidate their shares, which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in this publication is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful: investing in securities carries a high degree of risk, and you may lose some or all of your investment.

SOURCE Wall Street Investor