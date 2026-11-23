The Builders Academy Founders

Founders Turhan Ismail (left) and Kerem Ismail (right) attended the event to connect with partners and delegates from across the UK construction industry.

- Kerem Ismail, Co-founder of The Builders Academy, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Builders Academy, the UK online construction and health and safety training provider, exhibited at the London Job Show at Westfield London, Shepherd's Bush, on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 October 2026. Thousands of people attended the free two-day show, which brings jobseekers and employers together face to face. Hundreds of them stopped at The Builders Academy stall to ask about getting their CSCS card and the EUSR National Water Hygiene (Blue Card) course.A thriving CommunityThe people who came to the stall reflected the industry as a whole. School leavers and career changers wanted to know how to get their first CSCS Green Card and start work on a building site. Experienced workers were looking for the next qualification to move up. Utilities workers asked how to get the Blue Card that UK water companies require before anyone works on the clean water network. Employers, recruiters and other training organisations came to talk about working together.15,000+ Certificates and CSCS Cards Issued: Demand is Rising, and so is the StandardDemand for construction work is rising, and so is the standard expected of every worker on site. Principal contractors want to see the right card, the right tickets and current health and safety training before anyone starts.Many visitors to the show were looking for a construction training provider, and a number of them signed up with The Builders Academy on the day to get their qualifications and start work on site sooner. The Builders Academy has trained more than 10,000 learners and is fast approaching 16,000 certificates issued. Its most popular courses are the CSCS Green Card Full Package, Traffic Marshal and Banksman, and the EUSR National Water Hygiene (Blue Card).At the show, the team took visitors through:. CSCS Green Card Full Package: the Level 1 Award in Health and Safety in a Construction Environment, the CITB Health, Safety and Environment test booking, and the CSCS Labourer card application, all handled in one package.. EUSR National Water Hygiene (Blue Card): an online course and 25-question test for anyone working on the clean water network. It leads to an EUSR registration valid for three years.. Health and safety courses and bundles: online courses including traffic marshal and banksman, asbestos awareness, manual handling, working at height and legionella awareness. Bundles are available for individuals and for teams."The entire UK construction industry showed up in a beautiful way," said Kerem Ismail, co-founder of The Builders Academy. "One way we like to measure the health of the industry is the interest in qualifications that get workers on site in a safe and compliant manner, which typically happens through CITB test registrations and CSCS card registrations. The interest and surge in registrations at the London Job Show confirmed to me that the UK construction industry is thriving."The Builders Academy has trained more than 10,000 learners and issued more than 15,000 certificates. It thanks everyone who visited the stall, and the London Job Show for bringing the community together. The team is now following up with the employers, recruiters and organisations it met.Anyone who missed the team at the show can book their course at co or call 0203 345 6575.About The Builders AcademyThe Builders Academy is a UK training provider for construction, utilities and workplace health and safety. Most of its courses are taken online, at the learner's own pace, on any device. Its courses include:. the CSCS Green Card Labourer course and full package. the CITB Health, Safety and Environment test. the EUSR National Water Hygiene Blue Card. NVQs in construction trades, supervision and management. CPD accredited health and safety courses, including traffic marshal and banksman, asbestos awareness, manual handling, working at height, COSHH, abrasive wheels and legionella awareness. first aid e-learning. health and safety course bundles for individuals and employersWebsite:Phone: 0203 345 6575Email:...The London Job Show returns to Westfield London on 19 and 20 March 2027.

Kerem Ismail

The Builders Academy

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The Builders Academy Welcomes Hundreds of Future Site Workers at The London Job Show, Nears 16,000 Certificates Issued News Provided By The Builders Academy November 23, 2026, 14:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Manufacturing



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