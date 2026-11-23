Garrison Flood Control Authorized Dealer, Fortress Flood Protection

Authorized Dealers & Certified Installers | Garrison Flood Control

Fortress Flood Protection Project Installation | Authorized Dealer of Garrison Flood Control

Garrison's official statement, August 19, 2026, confirmed that no pending or threatened litigation, legal disputes or claims existed between the companies.

- Arnon Rosan, CEOPOMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC. is a leading manufacturer, provider, and professional installer of a wide range of storm-proven and innovative flood protection systems, serving homeowners, businesses, municipalities, contractors, architects and infrastructure projects nationwide and internationally.Its product portfolio includes storm-proven aluminum flood plank systems, water diversion barriers, and inflatable barriers to help customers prepare for and address flood vulnerabilities.The American-made HammerheadAluminum Flood Plank System is a key part of that offering. Built with 6063 T6 anodized aluminum and marine-grade stainless steel hardware, Hammerhead is an advanced engineered, FM Approved flood mitigation system. Hammerheadhas proven effective across numerous severe storm and flood events, making it a premier choice for commercial properties, government agencies, and homeowners alike.With thousands of successful installations, U.S. manufacturing, and compliance with ANSI/FM 2510 FEMA and local code standards, Hammerheadoffers reliable, storm-tested protection.Garrison remains steadfast in its dedication to innovation and exceptional client service. Essential to achieving this mission are strategic partners such as Fortress Flood Protection. By resolving past legal matters, both organizations are positioned to expand flood protection coverage across more properties and foster a stronger collaborative partnership moving forward.-- A Strong, Trusted and Resilient Alliance with Fortress Flood Protection --Online articles, public postings or references to older legal filings suggesting an ongoing dispute do not reflect the current business relationship between these two corporate entities. Garrison Flood Control confirms that there is no active litigation or legal dispute concerning Fortress Flood Protection.The experienced team at Fortress remains a valued Authorized Dealer and Certified Installer of Garrison's flood mitigation systems, particularly the HammerheadAluminum Flood Plank System.Garrison's official statement, dated August 19, 2026, confirmed that no pending or threatened litigation, legal disputes or claims existed between the companies. Fortress is a distributor in good standing, and our companies continue to maintain an active, mutually beneficial partnership.“Our dealers play an important role in connecting Garrison's products and manufacturer support with local service and installation capabilities. We value these relationships and the work our partners do to bring flood protection to the communities they serve.”- Arnon Rosan, Founder & CEO, Garrison Flood ControlFortress Flood Protection is a valued part of Garrison's growing dealer network, bringing professional installation services to Florida property owners from coast to coast. This shared commitment to quality engineered products, professional installation and goal to helping customers prepare for flood risks aligns with Garrison's mission: PLAN-PREPARE-PROTECT.“The team at Fortress are proud to partner with Garrison and bring the Hammerhead Aluminum Flood Plank System to Florida homeowners. Our goal is to pair quality flood protection products with professional installation and clear guidance, so customers can make informed decisions about protecting their properties.”- FJ Burkowsky, Director of Operations, Fortress Flood Protection, Inc.As such, Garrison is proud to support Fortress Flood Protection as an Authorized Dealer and look forward to continuing our work protecting homes, businesses and communities.To learn more about Garrison's full product portfolio of flood control systems or to learn more about Fortress Flood Protection, visit:-- About Garrison Flood Control --Garrison Flood Control is a U.S.-based manufacturer and professional installer of premium flood protection systems. The company specializes in engineered flood barriers, automatic flood defense systems, water diversion solutions, and full-service fabrication and installations. Known for its focus on quality, speed, and reliability, Garrison has completed thousands of projects across Florida and throughout the United States and is recognized as an innovative global leader of advanced flood mitigation solutions.

Arnon Rosan

Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.

+1 929-299-2099

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Garrison Flood Control Resolves Legal Matters and Reaffirms Strong Partnership with Dealer, Fortress Flood Protection News Provided By Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC. November 23, 2026, 14:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Environment, Manufacturing



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