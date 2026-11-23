Counts of Chicago treatment pages on Google's first page that show a dollar price, a cost link only or no price, for four searches, November 22, 2026

BRD Media med spa marketing review of Google's first-page results for four Chicago treatment searches found 18 of 24 treatment pages with no dollar price

- Chris DeWilde, founder of BRD MediaVILLA PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BRD Media med spa marketing research found that 18 of 24 Chicago treatment pages on Google's first page for four common med spa searches show no dollar price.The review, run on November 22, 2026, ran four Chicago treatment searches on Google, for a wrinkle relaxing injection, dermal filler, a hydradermabrasion facial and laser hair removal, with the search set to English and the United States. The searches ran from Villa Park, Illinois. A lip filler search was also run, and dermal filler was kept because it returned more clinic pages. Each organic result on page one was opened in a browser, and the text a visitor sees on the page was checked for dollar figures.Seven results were left out because they were not clinic pages that could be read: four review directory listings, one manufacturer provider finder and two clinic pages that failed to load because of a security certificate error. That left 24 pages. Each page went into one of three groups: a dollar price on the page, no dollar price but a section or link about cost, or no price at all. The second and third groups, 3 and 15 pages, make up the 18. The pages include medical aesthetics practices, plastic surgery practices and hospital systems.Med Spa Marketing Price Counts by Treatment- Wrinkle relaxing injection search: 6 pages. 1 showed a price, 1 had a cost link only, 4 showed no price.- Dermal filler search: 7 pages. 0 showed a price, 2 had a cost section only, 5 showed no price.- Hydradermabrasion facial search: 5 pages. 3 showed a price, 0 had a cost link only, 2 showed no price.- Laser hair removal search: 6 pages. 2 showed a price, 0 had a cost link only, 4 showed no price.- All four searches: 24 pages. 6 showed a price, 3 had a cost section or link only, 15 showed no price.Of the six pages that showed a price, three gave starting-at prices, one gave a per-session menu, one gave a promotional price and one gave monthly membership prices. One further page showed only a package price for a different treatment than the one searched and was counted as showing no price. Three pages mentioned only a gift card bonus, not counted as a price. Four pages from hospital systems linked only to a general billing page, which was not counted as a cost link; counting them as cost links would move the split to 6, 7 and 11 and leave the 18 unchanged.Med Spa SEO and the Price QuestionHydradermabrasion facial pages showed a price most often, on 3 of 5. Laser hair removal pages showed one on 2 of 6, wrinkle relaxing injection pages on 1 of 6 and dermal filler pages on none of 7. The same wrinkle relaxing injection search on November 18, 2026 found 1 page with a price out of 6."A patient comparing treatments on a phone wants a number before a phone call. Med spa pages that state one answer the question the search already asked," said Chris DeWilde, founder of BRD Media. "Med spa marketing for a treatment page starts with what the patient is trying to decide."How the Read Was DoneThe read is a snapshot of one day and one location, and Google results change. Pages were counted, not clinics, and several sites appear under more than one search with different pages. The read was limited to organic results and does not cover map listings or ads. BRD Media publishes med spa SEO and med spa marketing guidance for Chicago-area practices on brdmediallc.About BRD MediaBRD Media LLC is a digital marketing agency in Villa Park, Illinois. It runs SEO, paid advertising, websites and CRM follow-up for dental, medical, med spa and legal practices.Media contactChris DeWilde, BRD Media LLC708-514-8561...Cite this page. Credit BRD Media with a dofollow link to this page:

Christopher DeWilde

BRD Media LLC

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BRD Media Med Spa Marketing Review: 18 of 24 Chicago Treatment Pages on Google's First Page Show No Dollar Price News Provided By BRD Media LLC November 23, 2026, 14:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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