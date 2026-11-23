Armed forces stats

Without the query“defence 3 years,” searches across seven defence and military title groups rose 5%.

- Mary Tan, Head of Sales at SignalHireSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SignalHire reports that searches for seven defence and military title groups rose 115% in the first half of 2026 compared with the same months of 2025. One query,“defence 3 years,” accounts for 96% of the increase and 51% of all 2026 searches.“One word can mean a soldier, a lawyer or a network engineer. Name the function,” said Mary Tan, Head of Sales at SignalHire.Military wording fell 61.11%Searches for Military and Army fell 45.45%, and Military and Army Officer fell 85.71%. Together the two military groups fell 61.11%. The analysis treats the shift toward defence wording as a hypothesis.Legal and IT labels entered the dataInsurance Defense Lawyer and Casualty Defense make up 18.60% of 2026 searches. Four new labels with no earlier searches, including a company name and an IT term, make up 27.91%.How SignalHire measured search activitySignalHire merged spelling variants into seven groups and compared January to June in each year. Every base is very small. The figures track searches on SignalHire and give no estimate of vacancies, enlistments or hires. Recruiting teams can use the armed forces company directory to build an employer list first.About SignalHireSignalHire helps recruiting and sales teams find professional profiles and contact information. Its database holds 900+ million contacts.

RUSLAN FARAKHEIEV

SignalHire Sp. z o. o.

+1 209-437-3846

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SignalHire Finds One Query Behind a 115% Rise in Armed Forces Searches News Provided By SignalHire Sp. z o. o. November 23, 2026, 14:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Military Industry, Technology



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