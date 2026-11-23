MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 23 (IANS) Vaishali Police in Bihar have arrested 10 people in connection with the tearing of banners and posters featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary following the inauguration of the Nitish Setu on November 21.

According to police, a crowd of around 150 to 200 people allegedly tore down government banners and posters displayed along the six-lane road bridge after the inauguration ceremony attended by the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister and other NDA leaders.

Police said the incident involved attempts to disrupt law and order and obstruct official government proceedings.

Slogans supporting a particular political party were also allegedly raised by members of the crowd.

Vaishali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shubhank Mishra said during a press conference on Monday that an FIR (Case No. 46/26) had been registered at Rustampur police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by a magistrate.

The FIR names 11 people, while 150 to 200 unidentified persons have also been made accused in the case.

Taking note of the incident, a special police team was constituted under the direction of the SSP.

"The team examined video footage and other available evidence to identify those allegedly involved. Subsequent raids led to the arrest of 10 people," Mishra said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Dheeraj Kumar, Pramod Kumar, Gautam Kumar alias Sujit Kumar, Hareram Rai, Rahul Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal Kumar, Shivam Kumar, Avinash Kumar and Satendra Rai.

Most of the accused are residents of areas falling under Rustampur and Raghopur police stations in Vaishali district, while some belong to Patna district.

The SSP said the investigation was still underway and police were examining video footage to identify other people involved in the incident.

He added that further legal action would be taken against anyone found to have participated in the alleged offence, and additional FIRs would be registered if required.

Rural SP Sonu Kumar Rai and Sadar-1 SDPO Subodh Kumar were also present at the press conference.

Police said raids were continuing to trace and arrest the remaining accused in the case.