MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 23 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Monday proposed the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled State Anti-Narcotics Command Centre, supported by dedicated units at the district level, to strengthen the state's fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse, officials said.

The Deputy Director General (DDG) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), North East Region, Vikram M. Khalate, called on the Governor at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar and discussed various aspects of controlling drugs and narcotics.

A Lok Bhavan official said that the Governor and the NCB DDG discussed practical and technology-driven measures to combat the growing drug menace, with particular emphasis on AI-enabled intelligence and surveillance, inter-agency coordination, prevention and rehabilitation.

The official said that the Governor suggested establishing an AI-enabled State Anti-Narcotics Command Centre, supported by district-level units, clearly defined targets and regular monthly reviews. He emphasised that artificial intelligence should be harnessed for intelligence-led policing, identification of trafficking hotspots and tracking suspicious movements, while ensuring human verification and safeguards against misuse.

Lt Gen Parnaik (Retd) said that effective enforcement must be complemented by compassion, awareness and rehabilitation to protect the younger generation.

Calling for stronger institutional cooperation, the Governor, while sharing his security review meeting at Namsai, suggested a real-time intelligence-sharing network among the state police, Assam Rifles, Narcotics Control Bureau, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Customs and neighbouring states.

He observed that AI-based data analytics could help identify drug trafficking networks, trace financial transactions, monitor repeat offenders and detect interstate trafficking patterns. The Governor also stressed the need for sustained awareness campaigns in schools, colleges and villages, alongside community-based intelligence, digital reporting, early identification of substance abuse and accessible counselling and rehabilitation facilities.

He said the state government, particularly the Education Department, would extend its support to initiatives aimed at keeping educational institutions and communities free from drugs.

Deputy Director General Khalate assured the Governor of the NCB's continued cooperation with the State Government in strengthening the collective fight against narcotics.