MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Nov 23 (IANS) In line with the government of India's vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI) has been entrusted with the preparation of the 'Himachal Pradesh Krishi Roadmap Vision 2047' in coordination with YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF) in Nauni, CSK Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya in Palampur, state government departments and regional stations of ICAR institutes in the state.

The document aims to provide a comprehensive and forward-looking roadmap for transforming agriculture and allied sectors in Himachal Pradesh, with a focus on making them sustainable, climate-resilient, profitable and youth-oriented by 2047.

In this connection, a team from ICAR-CPRI, led by its Director, Brajesh Singh, has visited YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry to deliberate on and finalise the university's contributions to the Vision Document.

The team comprised Sanjeev Sharma, Yogesh Gautam and Alok Kumar. The team held a detailed meeting with Vice- Chancellor H.S. Baweja along with the Director of Research, Director of Extension Education, Deans and Heads of various departments of the university.

The discussions focused on identifying key priorities, emerging challenges and opportunities for the future development of agriculture and horticulture in the state.

During the deliberations, it was emphasised that the Vision Document should focus on clear, measurable and time-bound goals, supported by appropriate strategies to address existing gaps and the emerging demands of the state's agri-horticulture sector.

It was envisioned that the document would serve as a ready reference for policy planning and provide direction to future research, development and extension activities, keeping in view the state's unique agro-climatic conditions.

The discussions also highlighted the need to incorporate viable agri-business models suited to Himachal Pradesh, along with a roadmap to harness the export potential of the state's agricultural and horticultural commodities.

These initiatives are expected to create new economic opportunities and enhance the income of farmers and other stakeholders, said the university.

The inclusion of suitable agroforestry models and the promotion of medicinal plants were also identified as important components of the roadmap, particularly in the context of sustainable land use, diversification and livelihood enhancement.

As part of the visit, the ICAR-CPRI team also toured various university facilities, including the bakery section, Department of Food Science and Technology, winemaking laboratory, terrarium unit and floral craft laboratory.

The visit provided an opportunity to showcase the university's work in food processing, value addition, product development and entrepreneurship.

The university's inputs to the Vision Document will contribute towards developing a comprehensive roadmap for a sustainable, competitive and economically vibrant agriculture and horticulture sector.