MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) The Ministry of Coal on Monday notified the Mineral Concession (Third Amendment) Rules, 2026, introducing a key reform that extends the validity of accreditation for Accredited Prospecting Agencies (APAs) and Mining Plan Preparing Agencies (MPPAs) from three years to five years.

The amendment, notified through G.S.R. 999(E) dated November 17, 2026, is intended to simplify regulatory processes and improve efficiency in the coal sector.

"The Ministry of Coal has notified the Mineral Concession (Third Amendment) Rules, 2026 vide G.S.R. 999(E) dated 17 November 2026," it said.

"Subsequently, the accreditation cycle has been extended from three to five years for Accredited Prospecting Agencies (APA) and Mining Plan Preparing Agencies (MPPA)," the ministry added.

With the longer accreditation period, agencies involved in preparing geological reports and mining plans will face fewer periodic assessments and re-accreditation requirements.

The ministry said the change will help save time and resources that were previously spent on repetitive compliance procedures.

"The reform will reduce the number of periodic assessments and re-accreditations, thereby saving the time of accredited agencies on repetitive assessment and accreditation," it noted.

"The longer validity of accreditation will ensure continuity in the preparation of geological reports and mining plans, which are prerequisites for operationalization of coal and lignite blocks," the ministry stated.

The reform is also expected to provide greater continuity in the preparation of geological reports and mining plans, both of which are mandatory for the development and operationalisation of coal and lignite blocks.

By reducing administrative requirements and ensuring greater stability for accredited agencies, the ministry aims to facilitate faster project execution and support the expansion of domestic coal production.

The government described the move as a significant step towards improving the ease of doing business in the mining sector while promoting a trust-based regulatory framework.

The reform is expected to streamline processes for industry stakeholders and contribute to the timely development of coal and lignite assets across the country.

"This reform is a significant step towards Ease of Doing Business and trust-based governance in the coal sector," the ministry explained.