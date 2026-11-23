MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra on Monday led a six-member party delegation in filing a criminal complaint with Delhi Police against a“conspiracy” to distort BJP National President Nitin Nabin's video remarks using AI.

The BJP delegation met the DCP, Central District, and informed him about the attempt to distort the original video of Nabin's speech delivered in Chandigarh on Sunday. The distorted video allegedly carries sensitive national issues such as India-China relations, Pakistan, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, and India's indigenous fighter aircraft Tejas MK-1.

Apart from seeking a forensic inspection of the fake video, the BJP team sought the registration of an FIR under appropriate sections and a fair and time-bound investigation.

The complaint also said that the social media accounts, especially those which circulated the video, be identified and their digital records, IP logs, login details and other electronic evidence, be secured.

The Delhi BJP also urged the police that necessary directions be issued to the social media platforms to remove the“disputed fake content” or to deactivate its access through legal process.

Malhotra said the actual video recording of Nabin's address was tampered with and a misleading and completely fabricated video was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology.

“In this video, statements were circulated in the name of Nitin Nabin, which he never made in his actual address,” he said.

The BJP delegation included MP Praveen Khandelwal, State General Secretary Vishnu Mittal, State Vice President Rajesh Bhatia, State Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor and State Legal Head Advocate Sanket Gupta.

Malhotra told the media that the police complaint clearly states that a recording resembling the actual video coverage of a TV news agency was misused on social media.

“It was allegedly subjected to AI-based digital manipulation. Through this, false and misleading statements were fabricated and circulated in the name of Nitin Nabin on extremely sensitive national issues such as India-China relations, Pakistan, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, and India's indigenous fighter aircraft Tejas MK-1,” he said.

Malhotra said that political opposition and ideological differences are a natural part of democracy, but fabricating a fake speech in a leader's name by misusing technology and circulating it as genuine does not fall under the ambit of freedom of expression under any circumstances.

“This is not merely a case of political criticism or expression of opinion, but a serious case of alleged digital misuse of a senior national political leader's face, voice and actual public address to create and circulate a fake statement as genuine among the public,” said Malhotra.

He said such activities are not only an attempt to damage the public image of the concerned leader, but also have the potential to create confusion, distrust and unnecessary controversy among the public on sensitive issues like the country's foreign policy, strategic interests and national security.