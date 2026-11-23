MENAFN - IANS) Surat, Nov 23 (IANS) Surat City Police registered 17 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and took action against 22 people in a 24-hour crackdown on the illegal sale, storage and transportation of narcotic substances, seizing more than 72 kg of ganja and other drugs worth Rs 36.88 lakh.

The operation, conducted under the police's "zero-tolerance policy" towards drugs, resulted in the seizure of 72 kg and 25.799 grams of ganja, 22.556 grams of mephedrone (MD) and 4.730 grams of hybrid ganja.

The total estimated value of the seized substances was Rs 36,88,787, according to a statement issued by the Special Operations Group (SOG) on Monday.

"Of the 17 cases, 14 involved ganja, two involved mephedrone and one involved hybrid ganja. Nineteen people were booked in the ganja cases, two in the mephedrone cases and one in the hybrid ganja case, taking the total number of accused to 22," police said.

The cases were registered across all seven police zones of Surat. Zone 1 accounted for five cases, registered at Kapodra, Varachha, Ashwinikumar, Laskana and Puna police stations. Zones 2 and 5 recorded three cases each, while Zones 3 and 6 registered two cases each.

Zone 2 cases were registered at Salabatpura, Limbayat and Udhna police stations; Zone 5 cases at Rander, Amroli and Adajan; Zone 3 at Chowk Bazar and Mahidharpura; and Zone 6 at Sachin GIDC and Bhestan. One case each was registered in Zone 4 (Pandesara) and Zone 7 (Pal).

The 22 accused include 10 residents of Gujarat, five from Odisha, four from Uttar Pradesh, two from Maharashtra and one from Rajasthan. They include labourers, people engaged in other occupations and a person running a paan stall.

Their addresses in Surat include areas such as Varachha, Amroli, Limbayat, Udhna, Pandesara, Rander, Adajan, Sachin GIDC and Bhestan. The accused have been identified as Rahul Santosh Namdas, 20; Savitriben alias Shashi, 55; Amit Jayantibhai Limbasiya, 34; Pritilal Bajrang Giri Goswami, 43; Tofan Dajanbandhu alias Dinbandhu Bhola, 46; Aman alias Manjaro, 19; Ritaben Kishorbhai Patel, 45; Akash alias Kalu Dadahari Chougule, 28; Mohanbhai Valjibhai Nayaka, 53; Harjeet Singh Govind Sher Singh Bawri, 40; Manoj alias Pushpa Hinna Sahu, 27; Vikram Singh Ballu Chauhan, 18; Dheeraj Rajendraprasad Vishwakarma, 22; Bikas alias Vikas Anant Swain, 19; Pawan Kanhaiyalal Dubey, 18; Ranjan alias Ranjit Bulla Sahu, 20; Nasim Safik Sheikh, 51; Sahil Ahmed Sheikh, 26; Shashank alias Sonu, approximately 22; Poonam, 42; Farhana Atif alias Jawai, 40; and Ankit Singh Arvind Singh Chauhan, 30.

Police said they would continue action against illegal drug networks and appealed to citizens to share information about the sale or transportation of narcotic substances.