MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Telugu star Nani penned a sweet birthday wish for the 'oldest kid' in the house, his wife Anjana Yelavarthy.

On Monday, the 'Dasara' actor uploaded a black-and-white picture of Anjana on his account in which she was seen flaunting her precious smile while posing at a dining table. She had both her hands placed below her chin, as she rested on the table.

"Happy birthday to the oldest kid in our home. (Red heart emoji) @anjuyelavarthy (sic)," Nani's lovely birthday wish for his better half went.

Nani's social media feed is full of such heart-melting moments with his wife.

The lovebirds celebrated 14 years of marital bliss on October 28. Marking the milestone moment, Nani termed their journey together as a“blockbuster family love story.”

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Nani dropped a couple of photographs with his wife, Anjana. The post also had a heartfelt message for his wife that read,“14 years for this Blockbuster Family Entertainer/ Love story. @anjuyelavarthy."

Anjana also posted a video of enjoying a lovely meal with Nani.

Expressing her love and admiration for her husband, she mentioned on her handle, "Anyone who knows me knows that fun is always a little more fun for me when this man is around. 14 years later we've learnt to agree on one very important thing - how to belt like calories don't exist on days we decide to go all out!"

"So find a man who loves food as much as he loves feeding you (certain combinations are questionable but I'll let it pass) Happy 14", she added.

Talking about their romantic journey, after being in a relationship for around five-year, Nani tied the knot with software engineer Anjana Yelavarthy on 27 October 2012, in a traditional ceremony in Visakhapatnam.

The couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed their son Arjun in 2017.