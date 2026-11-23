MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Alireza Firouzja won the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot in Budapest on Friday after drawing the Armageddon decider with Black against Anish Giri. Firouzja had forced the tiebreak by winning the second day 12–8, after Giri took Thursday's opening day 11–9. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Fabiano Caruana secured third place with a second daily victory over Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, while five placement matches were decided by Armageddon.

Each knockout day has seven games: four Blitz games, two Rapid games and one Fast Classic. A Blitz win is worth one point, a Rapid win four and a Fast Classic win eight, with half for a draw. The scores reset between days. Winning both days, or winning one and drawing the other, decides the match. One win apiece, or two drawn days, leads to Armageddon.

All four blitz games in the final were decisive. Giri won the opener with White, Firouzja answered with two successive victories, and Giri won the fourth with Black to leave them level at 2–2.

Firouzja then won the first rapid game with Black. A draw in the second gave him an 8–4 lead going into Fast Classic.

Giri needed a Fast Classic victory to secure the title without a tiebreak, but the game was drawn. The four points apiece gave Firouzja a 12–8 daily victory and sent the final to Armageddon, with Giri playing White and Firouzja Black.

The Armageddon game was drawn after 35 moves. With Black's draw odds, Firouzja secured the Budapest pilot title, leaving Giri in second place.

Vachier-Lagrave won the first three blitz games and drew the fourth to take a 3.5–0.5 lead. Caruana responded by winning the first rapid game with White, and a draw in the second put him ahead 6.5–5.5.

Their Fast Classic game was drawn after 30 moves, completing a 10.5–9.5 daily victory for Caruana. Having also won Thursday 11–9, he secured third place without an Armageddon tiebreak, with Vachier-Lagrave finishing fourth.

Richard Rapport finished 11th after beating Jorden van Foreest with White in Armageddon. Van Foreest had levelled their match by winning Friday 12–8: the blitz games were split 2–2, he took a win and a draw in rapid, and Fast Classic was drawn. Rapport then won the decider in 32 moves, leaving Van Foreest in 12th place.

Magnus Carlsen won his Armageddon game with Black against Vladislav Artemiev to secure 17th place. Carlsen edged Friday's blitz 2.5–1.5, but Artemiev took a win and a draw in rapid. The Fast Classic game was forfeited by Carlsen, giving Artemiev a 15.5–4.5 daily victory and forcing the Armageddon tiebreak. Carlsen's win in the decider left Artemiev in 18th place.

Hans Moke Niemann finished fifth after beating Jan-Krzysztof Duda with Black in Armageddon. Duda had forced the tiebreak with an 11–9 daily victory, taking the blitz 3–1 before the players exchanged rapid wins and drew Fast Classic. Niemann's win in the decider left Duda in sixth place.

Ian Nepomniachtchi won his Armageddon game with White against Liem Le to finish seventh. Le had won Fast Classic with White to take the day 14–6, reversing Thursday's score after both the blitz and rapid portions were shared equally. Nepomniachtchi's tiebreak victory left Le in eighth place.

Wesley So secured 13th place by drawing the Armageddon game with Black against Levon Aronian. Black's draw odds gave So the match, with Aronian finishing 14th. Aronian had won Friday 11–9 after taking three of the four blitz games, exchanging rapid wins and drawing Fast Classic.

Haik Martirosyan won Fast Classic with White against Arjun Erigaisi to turn a 3–9 deficit into an 11–9 daily victory and secure ninth place. Erigaisi had won the blitz 3–1 and taken a win and a draw in rapid, but Martirosyan's victory gave him a second daily win after Thursday's 14.5–5.5 result. Erigaisi finished tenth.

Vincent Keymer secured 15th place after drawing his Fast Classic game with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov. The players had been level at 6–6 after blitz and rapid, and the four points apiece from the Fast Classic draw made Friday's score 10–10. Keymer's 14.5–5.5 victory on Thursday therefore settled the match, with Mamedyarov finishing 16th.

Andrew Hong finished 19th after drawing Fast Classic against Bibisara Assaubayeva to take Friday's play 13–7. He had won the blitz 3–1 and taken a win and a draw in rapid. Hong's second daily victory, following Thursday's 15–5 win, left Assaubayeva in 20th place.

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu won Fast Classic with Black against Abhimanyu Mishra to complete a 15–5 daily victory and secure 21st place. Praggnanandhaa took the blitz 3–1 and drew both rapid games before winning the final game in 38 moves. Having also won Thursday 12–8, he settled the match without a tiebreak, leaving Mishra in 22nd place.

Nodirbek Abdusattorov won all seven games for a 20–0 daily victory against Vaishali Rameshbabu. His Fast Classic win with White completed a second successful day following Thursday's 16–4 result. Abdusattorov finished 23rd and Vaishali 24th.

Full results: totalchess/tournaments/budapest-2026