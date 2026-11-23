Nvidia Board Unanimously Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO and Director

Santa Clara (California) [US], November 23 (ANI): Nvidia on Monday announced that effective immediately, Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board. According to a statement from the Board of Directors, the board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with him, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to his candor and ability to lead NVIDIA.

The Board said that in the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board was confident that Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk. "The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board.“We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA's Chief Financial Officer.” Harvey Jones will remain as Board chair.

“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” said Jensen Huang.“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period. I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can't wait to get back to work.”

Earlier, the Board had formed a committee comprised solely of independent directors to investigate the allegations into the Chinese spy scandal surrounding Huang's affair with Alice Huang a former executive at Megaspeed. The Board reiterated that the committee's investigation will proceed to conclusion. The Board also recently formed a National Security and Export Control Committee comprised solely of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. The company said that this committee is engaging counsel with experience in national security matters, and such counsel will be retaining advisors with expertise in national security matters.

Jensen Huang's return ends a sordid chapter in the Tech world during which the board had earlier decided not to reinstate him, but pressure from withing the tech fraternity and the support of US President Trump appears to have pulled enough weight to get Huang back in the saddle. (ANI)