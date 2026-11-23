Handwara Police Attaches Property of Proclaimed Offender Nazir Wani

Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 23 (ANI): Handwara Police has initiated action for the attachment of immovable properties situated at Budkoot Handwara in the presence of concerned revenue officials, in connection with the investigation of FIR No. 198/2003 registered at Police Station Handwara under relevant provisions of law, according to a release. The properties belong to the proclaimed offender/JKNOP, namely Nazir Ahmad Wani, son of Munawar Wani, resident of Budkoot Handwara falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Handwara, presently stated to be residing in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The property identified for attachment comprises land measuring 7 Kanal and 5 Marlas at Budkoot Handwara. The action has been initiated pursuant to the directions of the competent court as part of the ongoing legal proceedings in the case. Further details are awaited.

Baramulla Police Recovers Hand Grenades

Earlier on November 12, Baramulla Police apprehended a man and recovered two hand grenades from the Baderkoot forest area of Tangmarg in Jammu and Kashmir in a joint operation with security forces, police said. The apprehended individual has been identified as Ghulam Jeelani Reshi, a resident of Baderkote, Tangmarg. The operation was conducted by Baramulla Police in coordination with CICT Ftr BSF (112/06 Bn), 2RR and CRPF 176 Bn during an Area Domination Patrol (ADP) in the forest area. According to the police, one hand grenade was recovered from the possession of the apprehended individual. Subsequently, acting on his disclosure, security forces recovered another concealed hand grenade from the forest. An FIR has been registered at Police Station Tangmarg, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the recovered explosives, their intended use and possible links, as per the release. Baramulla Police reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and security in the area and appreciated the coordinated efforts of all security forces involved in the operation.