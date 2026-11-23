Tarique Rahman Holds Strategic Talks With NCP Amid Political Tension

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 23 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday held talks with leaders of the student-led National Citizen Party (NCP), which emerged from the July-August 2024 protests against ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, amid heightened political tensions following Hasina's plan to return to the country in December.

The meeting, the first in a series of engagements with political forces involved in the anti-Hasina protests, comes amid reports of crude bomb explosions, arson and violence in different parts of Bangladesh, adding to the prevailing political uncertainty. A four-member NCP delegation led by party Convener Nahid Islam met Tarique Rahman at the Cabinet Division Secretariat in Dhaka. NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, Senior Joint Convener Hasnat Abdullah and Joint Convener Akram Hossain were also part of the delegation.

According to Bangladesh's state news agency BSS, Prime Minister's Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon said the meeting lasted approximately 40 minutes, beginning in the afternoon in the Cabinet Room of the Cabinet Division. Following the meeting, Prime Minister's Office Spokesperson Mahdi Amin described the interaction as a reflection of unity among democratic and anti-authoritarian political forces against attempts to destabilise the country.

“Against the fallen autocratic and fascist forces, all democratic and anti-authoritarian political forces are united, regardless of their political views, beliefs and ideologies,” Amin told reporters at the Secretariat. He said the meeting between Tarique Rahman and the NCP delegation demonstrated that political forces could rise above party affiliations and ideological differences in the face of challenges to Bangladesh's political stability.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, NCP Convener Nahid Islam stressed that national unity and political dialogue should extend beyond the immediate political crisis and developments surrounding December. "We do not want discussions merely for the sake of discussions. We want dialogue to continue, but we also want to see what steps the government takes to make it fruitful," Nahid said. The NCP leader emphasised that continued engagement must translate into concrete steps by the government rather than remaining limited to discussions.

The meeting assumes significance as Bangladesh navigates a politically sensitive period following Hasina's announcement of her planned return. The former Prime Minister's ousted Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, has also been accused of carrying out subversive activities across the country, according to the BSS report. Tarique Rahman's outreach to the NCP leadership marks an engagement with a political group formed by students who spearheaded the July-August 2024 protests against Hasina, bringing together representatives of the current government and a party that emerged from the protest movement. The discussions also come against the backdrop of concerns over violence and attempts to destabilise the country, with the government emphasising unity among democratic political forces. (ANI)