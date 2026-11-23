ANTT and ANTZ begin trading today

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradr ETFs, a provider of ETFs designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders, today announced the launch of the Tradr 2X Long Anthropic Daily ETF(Cboe: ANTT) and the Tradr 2X Short Anthropic Daily ETF(Cboe: ANTZ). Both funds begin trading on Cboe today and provide investors with 2X long or inverse exposure to Anthropic's stock (Nasdaq: ANT), which became publicly listed on November 19, 2026.

NEW LONG AND SHORT ETFS

"Many active investors will want a leg up on the Anthropic trade without having to use options or margin"



Tradr 2X Long Anthropic Daily ETF(Cboe: ANTT) – seeks 200% of the daily performance of Anthropic, PBC (Nasdaq: ANT) Tradr 2X Short Anthropic Daily ETF(Cboe: ANTZ) – seeks -200% of the daily performance of Anthropic, PBC (Nasdaq: ANT)

ANTT and ANTZ allow investors to express either a bullish or bearish short-term view on ANT through a single provider, without the hassle of margin or the complexity of options trading. Each fund resets daily and is intended to be used as a short-term trading vehicle.

"The Anthropic IPO has been on investors' mind for months now and we're excited to finally bring these tools for traders to magnify their view on how the stock will perform," said Russell Tencer, President of Tradr ETFs.

"We expect that many active investors will want a leg up on the Anthropic trade without having to use options or margin," said Matt Markiewicz, Head of Product and Capital Markets. "ANTT and ANTZ make it much more straightforward to position for that trade."

Tradr's product line currently includes 78 leveraged ETFs. Its strategies can be accessed through most brokerage platforms and allow investors to avoid the hassle of using margin and the complexity of options trading. The firm continues its mission of providing sophisticated investors with innovative trading tools that enhance their ability to express market views with precision and efficiency.

For detailed information on Tradr ETFs and the significant risks involved with leveraged ETFs, please visit .

About Tradr ETFs Tradr ETFs are designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders who are looking to express high conviction investment views. The strategies include leveraged and inverse ETFs that seek short or long exposure to actively traded stocks and ETFs.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

Tradr ETFs are for sophisticated investors and professional traders with high conviction views and are very different from most other ETFs. The Funds are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles and pursue leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Funds magnify the performance of their underlying security. The volatility of the underlying security may affect a Fund's return as much as, or more than, the return of the underlying security.

Investors in the fund should: (a) understand the risks associated with the use of leverage; (b) understand the consequences of seeking inverse and leveraged investment results; (c) for short ETFs, understand the risk of shorting; (d) intend to actively monitor and manage their investment. Fund performance will likely be significantly different than the benchmark over periods longer than the specified reset period and the performance may trend in the opposite direction than its benchmark over periods other than that period.

Leverage increases the risk of a total loss of an investor's investment, may increase the volatility of the Funds, and may magnify any differences between the performance of the Funds and their reference security. The Funds seek leveraged investment results for a specific period (daily, monthly or quarterly). The exact exposure of an investment in the Fund intra-period will depend upon the movement of the reference security from the end of the prior period until the time of investment by the investor.

The Fund will not attempt to position its portfolio to ensure it does not gain or lose more than a maximum percentage of its net asset value on a given trading day. As a consequence, investors in a Fund that seeks two times daily performance would lose all of their money if the Fund's underlying security moves more than 50% in a direction adverse to the Fund on a given trading day.

ETFs involve risk including possible loss of the full principal value. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Principal risks and other important risks may be found in the prospectus. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

ETF shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the Prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting . The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments or its Tradr ETFs. AXI001126

SOURCE Tradr ETFs

Note: This article has been published automatically by sourcing from Access Newswire. The Stocktwits editorial team did not edit this article.