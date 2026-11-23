Bhullar and Kochhar Renew Rivalry at Mumbai Atri Invitational 2026

The rivalry between Gaganjeet Bhullar of Vimtra Chennai Lions GC and Karandeep Kochhar of Krishna Punjab Raptors GC is back in focus as the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) moves to the Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC) for the Atri Invitational 2026, Mumbai, presented by Mumbai Garudas GC.

There will be another intriguing contest within the tournament as Pranavi Urs returns to defend the title she won last year against the men, as per a press release. The 54-hole professional event, carrying a purse of Rs. 2 crore with the winner taking home Rs. 30 lakh, brings together a strong field of men and women professionals, alongside amateurs and young players, at the iconic BPGC. The tournament will also feature the exciting X-Golf format, adding to the golfing spectacle in Mumbai, as Atri Mumbai Garudas GC hosts the event this week.