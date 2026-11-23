MP Cabinet Approves New Welfare Schemes and Projects Worth Rs 7,000 Cr

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday chaired a cabinet meeting at the state secretariat in Bhopal, and the council of ministers gave a nod to various proposals worth over Rs 7,000 crore for the overall development of the state, infrastructure expansion and public welfare.

Briefing the media about the cabinet decisions, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Chetanya Kashyap said that the Cabinet had also approved the Gopal-Krishna Gram Puraskar Yojana to promote milk production and indigenous cattle breeds. The scheme aims to double milk production, establish Madhya Pradesh as the country's 'Milk Capital' and increase the income of cattle rearers.

Among the key approvals, the council of ministers approved Rs 2,278.99 crore for the construction of 'Advaita Lok' at Ekatm Dham in Omkareshwar under the initiative to establish Vedanta Peeth. It further sanctioned Rs 3,059.07 crore for the continuation of 23 General Administration Department schemes and Rs 1,165 crore for the Chief Minister's Discretionary Grant Scheme for the 16th Finance Commission period, covering 2026-27 to 2030-31, a release said.

Along with this, in the series of other grants, the cabinet approved Rs 325 crore as share capital assistance to nine financially weak District Cooperative Central Banks. Five banks in Rewa, Satna, Datia, Shivpuri and Jabalpur will receive Rs 25 crore each, while four banks in Raisen, Morena, Sagar and Sidhi will receive Rs 50 crore each during 2026-27.

The council of ministers also granted approval to an action plan worth Rs 193.72 crore under the first phase of the Centre's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to provide electricity connections to 46,574 unelectrified households across 1,834 habitations and 54 government public institutions. The amount includes a Central Government grant of Rs 116.24 crore and a state government contribution of Rs 77.48 crore, as per the release.

Additionally, the Cabinet also extended the tenure of overdue elections to Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies by one year in view of their ongoing reorganisation in previously uncovered Gram Panchayats. The extension will also apply to marketing societies, District Cooperative Banks and other cooperative institutions wherever necessary. The Cooperation Department has been authorised to undertake the required proceedings under the Cooperative Societies Act.

Furthermore, the Cabinet appointed Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation Limited as the nodal agency for mineral exploration and survey activities under the State Mineral Exploration Policy. "External agencies will be appointed through a transparent process for geological, geophysical and geochemical surveys, airborne surveys and drilling to establish mineral reserves. Survey work in Category-III areas in the central and western parts of the state will be completed by the end of 2028." (ANI)